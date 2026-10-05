I use my iPad every day — here are 7 October Prime Day deals I recommend
Save up to $100 on iPads right now
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Alternatively, Prime for Young Adults offers a free 6-month trial and 50% off membership.
If you’re looking to buy one of the best iPads, then you’re in luck, as the October Prime Day event is happening this week. Although the sales officially run October 6 and October 7, Amazon has slashed prices on all current iPad models. While these prices aren’t as low as they were in the past thanks to Apple’s price hikes, you can still save big on the company’s tablets.
Right now, you can save $100 on the iPad mini and the 11-inch iPad Air M4. The same is true for the 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro models. If you want the most affordable Apple tablet right now, you can’t go wrong with the base iPad for $50 off.
These sales aren’t too shabby, but we could see deeper discounts once October Prime Day is officially underway. To that end, bookmark this post, and I’ll update it with the latest prices. Without further ado, here are the best Prime Day iPad deals happening now.
Quick Links
- shop all iPads on sale at Amazon
- 11" iPad (A16): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
- 8.3" iPad mini: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- 11" iPad Air (M4): was $749 now $649 @ Amazon
- 13" iPad Air (M4): was $949 now $849 @ Amazon
- 11" iPad Pro (M5): was $1,199 now $1,139 @ Amazon
- 13" iPad Pro (M5): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon
Best iPad deals
The 2025 iPad has a large 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, an A16 CPU, 12MP front and rear cameras, and USB-C connectivity. The base model comes with 128GB of storage—double its predecessor's capacity. It's also available with 256GB or 512GB.
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This is the same iPad as above, but with Wi-Fi + Cellular. Though pricier because of that feature, this deal saves you $50.
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We love the base iPad's remarkably portable design and long battery life. Apple's A17 Pro chip delivers speedy performance, while the gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display makes everything look great. You also get 12MP cameras on both the front and back, plus Wi-Fi 6E support. In my iPad mini 7 review, I said it packs the full iPad experience into a tiny size.
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Best iPad Air deals
The 2026 iPad Air runs on Apple's M4 processor and features an 11-inch LED display (2360 x 1640), 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, and a 12MP front camera. The tablet also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet for most people.
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This larger iPad Air packs the same M4 chip and is paired with a 13-inch LED display (2732 x 2048). It also offers 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, and a 12MP front camera, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Its larger display and powerful CPU also make it a great tablet for on-the-go gaming.
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Best iPad Pro deals
This iPad Pro pairs Apple's powerful M5 chip with a stunning 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED display (2420 x 1668). It also includes a landscape 12MP Center Stage camera and a 12MP Wide camera with adaptive True Tone flash. In my iPad Pro M5 review, I said it's the most powerful tablet ever—and it is!
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If the 11-inch model feels too small, opt for the 13-inch variant. Powered by an M5 chip, this beastly slate boasts a vivid 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED display (2752 x 2064) that brings everything you watch to life. The Tandem OLED technology is a true marvel on this larger screen.
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Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
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