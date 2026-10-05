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If you’re looking to buy one of the best iPads, then you’re in luck, as the October Prime Day event is happening this week. Although the sales officially run October 6 and October 7, Amazon has slashed prices on all current iPad models. While these prices aren’t as low as they were in the past thanks to Apple’s price hikes, you can still save big on the company’s tablets.

Right now, you can save $100 on the iPad mini and the 11-inch iPad Air M4. The same is true for the 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro models. If you want the most affordable Apple tablet right now, you can’t go wrong with the base iPad for $50 off.

These sales aren’t too shabby, but we could see deeper discounts once October Prime Day is officially underway. To that end, bookmark this post, and I’ll update it with the latest prices. Without further ado, here are the best Prime Day iPad deals happening now.

Best iPad deals

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon The 2025 iPad has a large 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, an A16 CPU, 12MP front and rear cameras, and USB-C connectivity. The base model comes with 128GB of storage—double its predecessor's capacity. It's also available with 256GB or 512GB. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad mini 7: was $599 now $499 at Amazon We love the base iPad's remarkably portable design and long battery life. Apple's A17 Pro chip delivers speedy performance, while the gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display makes everything look great. You also get 12MP cameras on both the front and back, plus Wi-Fi 6E support. In my iPad mini 7 review, I said it packs the full iPad experience into a tiny size. Read more Read less ▼

Best iPad Air deals

Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $749 now $649 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air runs on Apple's M4 processor and features an 11-inch LED display (2360 x 1640), 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, and a 12MP front camera. The tablet also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet for most people. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $949 now $849 at Amazon This larger iPad Air packs the same M4 chip and is paired with a 13-inch LED display (2732 x 2048). It also offers 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, and a 12MP front camera, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Its larger display and powerful CPU also make it a great tablet for on-the-go gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Best iPad Pro deals

Save $100 Apple iPad Pro M5 13" (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon If the 11-inch model feels too small, opt for the 13-inch variant. Powered by an M5 chip, this beastly slate boasts a vivid 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED display (2752 x 2064) that brings everything you watch to life. The Tandem OLED technology is a true marvel on this larger screen. Read more Read less ▼

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