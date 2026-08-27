As much as I love my laptop, sometimes a tablet is all you really need. Tablets are more portable and they're great for consuming media or playing games. Although tablet prices have increased, there are still plenty of tablet deals you can take advantage of at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

For instance, Amazon has the 11-inch iPad (A16) on sale for $399. That's $50 off and an excellent tablet for just about anything. Not to be outdone, Best Buy has Android tablets on sale from $79. This includes slates from the likes of Lenovo, Samsung, and Amazon.

Below I'm rounding up the best cheap tablet sales you can get right now. From budget Android tablets to premium iPads — here are today's top deals. (Make sure to check out our guide to iPad deals for Apple-only discounts).

Editor's Choice

Tablet sale: from $0 w/ new line @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has select tablets on sale for as low as $0 when you add a new Tablet Essentials or higher plan to your account. The sale includes the iPad (A16) for $199, Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G for free, and the Revvl Tab 2 for free. T-Mobile's Tablet Essentials plan costs $15/month and includes 5GB of high speed data per month (reduced to 600 Kbps after monthly allotment) and video streaming at up to 480p. Other plans start from $20/month and include unlimited data and HD video streaming. Read more Read less ▼

Tablets sales — Apple iPads

Apple iPad mini 7: was $599 now $569 at Amazon The iPad mini is getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size. Note: It's been as cheap as $399 in the past, so we recommend waiting for a bigger discount if you can. Note: Apple increased its price to $599 in June. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $749 now $719 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air packs Apple's M4 processor, which Apple states is up to 30 percent faster than iPad Air with M3. It also has an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet now supports Wi-Fi 7 a well as Bluetooth 6 and Thread. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet out there. Note: Apple increased its price to $749 in June. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad Pro M5 11" (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,139 at Amazon This iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M5 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M5 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. It also features a landscape 12MP Center Stage camera and a 12MP Wide camera with adaptive True Tone flash. In our iPad Pro M5 review we said this is "the most powerful tablet ever." Note: Apple increased its price to $1,199 in June. Read more Read less ▼

Tablet sales — Android

Lenovo Tab One: was $179 now $139 at Lenovo If all you need your tablet to do is stream media and casually browse the web, Lenovo's affordable Tab One has you covered. It's equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and an 8.7-inch HD (1340 x 800) display. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2: was $399 now $299 at Lenovo On the hunt for a super affordable and lightweight tablet? The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 is it. This Lenovo tablet features a 12.1-inch 2.5K 2560 x 1600 multitouch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, 13MP rear camera, and 8MP front camera. Read more Read less ▼

TCL Tab A1 Plus: was $279 now $189 at Amazon If you're looking for a more powerful Android tablet that's still affordable, the TCL Tab A1 Plus is a solid choice. This model features a 12.2-inch 2.4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, and a generous 128GB of storage. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor inside is more than capable for streaming videos and even some light gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G: free w/ new line @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G for free ($339 value) when you add a new Tablet Essentials or higher plan to your account. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G has a bright 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It's light, portable and perfect for on-the-go use. It's a solid pick for any back to school needs. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Tab M11: was $268 now $255 at Amazon This Lenovo Tab M11 might not be the most powerful slate out there, but it'll get the job done if you mainly want to watch streaming videos or do some sketching. It has an 11-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

TCL NXTPAPER 14: was $469 now $349 at Amazon This one's for the artists (and doodlers) out there. TCL's NXTPAPER 14 offers a 14.3-inch 2.4K paper-like display that works great when used with the T-Pen stylus (that's sold separately). But it also delivers great image quality for watching shows or scrolling through the web in regular mode. Whether you're a student or artist, this is a great bet. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11: was $899 now $699 at Best Buy Don't miss out on your chance to grab this great tablet at its lowest price yet. With a bright and vibrant 11-inch display, the Mediatek Dimensity 9400+ chip, a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front, there's a lot to love. Not to mention the 8,400 mAh battery, meaning you'll keep a charge for longer than ever. Read more Read less ▼