Prime Day Kindle deals end today: here's every e-reader deal I recommend

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Amazon’s Kindle lineup has become the de facto e-reader option, packing a ton of eye-friendly tech into a slim chassis for those looking to read on their commute, in direct sunlight, or anywhere in between.

And, as you’d expect on Prime Day, a handful of Kindles are seeing significant price cuts. However, there's a small catch in that Amazon just refreshed its Kindle lineup with a new batch of e-readers for 2026. (You can check out our Kindle 2026 preorders page for more buying info). Here are my top deals on the previous-gen Kindles along with what you need to know about the new tablets.

Best Kindle Deals

Amazon Kindle 2024: was $149 now $103 at Amazon The previous-generation Amazon Kindle is still an excellent e-reader, especially now that it's on sale. With a crisp display and 6-week battery life, this is the Kindle to buy for shoppers on a budget. Amazon is even throwing in three months of Kindle Unlimited. We wish this Kindle was waterproof, though, but you can't beat that low price.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft 2024: was $289 now $189 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you really want to get the most out of your comics, book covers and illustrations, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it more than delivers on its premise. And now that it's on sale for this price, it's a no-brainer.

New Kindles are coming

It's worth noting that there are brand new Kindle models for 2026. However, they're not on sale for Prime Day and all of the previous-gen models are great value buys at their current discounted pricing.

The all-new Kindle 2026 ($149) is even thinner than its predecessors and comes with a six-inch display. Amazon says the idea is to be able to slide it into your pocket more easily, and we can see it.

Meanwhile, the new Paperwhite 2026 ($249) is thinner and lighter than the previous model. The waterproof e-reader also features an adjustable warm light for comfortable reading at any hour. It sports the highest contrast ratio in a Kindle Paperwhite — delivering deep blacks, crisp text, and images that pop off the screen.

Finally, the Kindle Colorsoft 2026 ($289) sports a completely redesigned display. It packs micro-deflectors that minimize stray light and improve uniformity. There's also an ultra-thin optical coating in the display stack improves clarity. But it’ll set you back $289 — that’s the kind of budget usually reserved for a more general, all-purpose tablet.

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