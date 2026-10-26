Apple just announced a new iPad mini with an OLED panel and IP67 resistance

Apple has just given its smallest tablet a giant upgrade.

As posted in the Apple Newsroom , the new iPad mini swaps the old 8.3-inch LCD for a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel. As a result, the tablet is thinner and lighter. Another design upgrade is IP67 water and dust resistance. The iPad mini 8 is also powered by the A20 Pro chip, which should make it the fastest iPad mini yet.

Here's everything we know about the new iPad mini.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

The new iPad mini starts at $699, or $58.25 per month for 12 months, for the Wi-Fi model, and $849, or $70.75 per month for 12 months, for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Pre-orders begin on Wednesday, October 28, with shipping starting on November 6. The iPad mini will be available in Midnight and Starlight with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations.

iPad mini 8: Display

(Image credit: Apple)

The biggest overhaul is the 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, as Apple calls it. According to the company, it delivers a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which is more than double the previous peak brightness. Like the iPhone Duo, there is a nano-texture option to cut glare.

Apple doesn’t mention ProMotion, so this likely stays at 60Hz. Even so, the shift from LCD to OLED with true blacks and much higher brightness should be immediately noticeable for video, reading, and general use.

Want more Apple news? Sign up to the Tom's iGuide weekly newsletter with coverage on everything from product launches to software updates, this is your go-to source for the latest updates on all the best Apple content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

iPad mini 8: Design

(Image credit: Apple)

The new mini keeps the same overall footprint but is now just 5.4mm thick, and the bezels are 24% thinner. That lets Apple fit a slightly larger screen without making the tablet any bulkier in your hand or bag.

It comes in midnight and starlight colors and carries an IP67 rating for splash, water, and dust resistance, which is a first for any iPad. Apple notes the rating isn’t permanent and can diminish with wear, but it’s still a meaningful upgrade for a device people toss in bags or use outside.

There’s also a new Acoustic Display speaker system with redesigned drivers for punchier bass and clearer highs, plus a 12MP Center Stage camera now placed on the landscape edge.

iPad mini 8: Performance

(Image credit: Apple)

Inside, the iPad mini 8 packs an A20 Pro chip, which is the same one as in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple says it offers up to 60% faster multithreaded CPU performance and up to 2.7x faster graphics, along with a major jump in AI capability (up to 4.5x). Higher storage configurations get a dual 16-core Neural Engine.

Connectivity also improves with the N1 chip, adding Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, while cellular models get the more efficient C2 modem. The tablet runs iPadOS 27 with the latest Apple Intelligence features.

iPad mini 8: Outlook

The rumors appear to be true, as the iPad mini 8 has received its biggest upgrades in years. This is especially true with the addition of OLED and water resistance.

The higher price will be the main sticking point, especially after recent increases across Apple’s lineup. That said, the new features could make folks forgive the new sticker price, as this promises to be the best iPad mini yet. Stay tuned for more!

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.