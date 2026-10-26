Apple increased trade-in values for iPads and several Macs, hinting at higher prices across the board

Apple just announced the upgraded iPad mini 8, the first small Apple tablet with an OLED display, as part of the company's "Pro and Tell" event. New MacBooks should be announced later this week.

The update is huge but also comes with a $100 price increase, meaning the new iPad mini starts at $699, or $58.25 per month for 12 months. Fortunately, Apple also increased the trade-in value for older iPads.

It's not a massive increase — $20 more than previous rates at most — but it might help take some of the sting away from the new price tag.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPad trade-in value Model Estimated value iPad Pro up to $915 iPad Air up to $525 iPad up to $300 iPad mini up to $340

As a reminder, this depends on the model. A newer iPad mini 7 will get you more money, and the tablet's condition matters, too. The numbers we're showing here are potentially what you can get if everything is in good shape.

MacBook trade-in values

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This week we're expecting Apple to introduce a new version of the MacBook Pro, likely featuring the M6 chip that we just tested in the updated Mac mini. Additionally, like the iPad mini 8, we should also see a new MacBook Pro with a touchscreen OLED display, a first for Apple.

Like the iPad trade-in program, the Mac and MacBook version will also get a bit more money. Unfortunately, that suggests that the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Ultra will be far more expensive than last year's models.

We're looking at a potential $3,000 price tag for the OLED MacBook.

Want more Apple news? Sign up to the Tom's iGuide weekly newsletter with coverage on everything from product launches to software updates, this is your go-to source for the latest updates on all the best Apple content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With that in mind, here's what you could get for trading in your MacBook or Mac.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Trade-in value MacBook Pro up to $1,435 MacBook Air up to $795 iMac up to $440 iMac Pro up to $340 Mac mini up to $645 Mac Studio up to $1,700 Mac Pro up to $2,560

Right now, we know that pre-orders for the iPad mini 8 will open up on Wednesday, October 28, with shipping beginning on November 6. Presumably, the new MacBooks will have a similar pre-order and shipping window.

How to trade in your iPad or Mac

(Image credit: Apple)

If you haven't traded in with Apple before, you can swap out your device online or at an Apple Store.

In-store is pretty straightforward. You'll want to unpair any accessories, back up the device and sign out of services like iCloud, iTunes and the App Store. For an iPad, you don't need to erase anything as an Apple specialist will help you with that.

On a Mac, however, Apple requests you erase your hard drive and reinstall macOS. Once those are done, take it into an Apple Store where a specialist will inspect the device and give you a value; if it has no value, Apple will recycle the device.

If you go the online route, you'll need your device's serial number. Plus, you'll do it as part of purchasing a new Apple device. Adding the device is part of the checkout process. Apple will send you a trade-in confirmation email with instructions for backing up your data and prepping the device.

Finally, you can mail the device in or drop it off at an Apple Store. The company will include step-by-step instructions for this part in the confirmation email.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.