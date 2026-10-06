Start your free Amazon Prime trial! (Image credit: Amazon) A Prime membership gives you access to Prime Big Deal Days as well as free Prime shipping, Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage, and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off the regular price. Sign up for Amazon Prime

October Prime Day is officially live and slated to run through October 7. If the ongoing RAM crisis has made you second-guess buying a new laptop, now is the time to finally get the notebook you need, thanks to the sales happening right now.

One of the better deals right now is the Asus Vivobook 14 for $899, which slashes $100 off this business laptop packing 40GB of RAM. If you want a notebook with a larger display, the 16-inch HP OmniBook 3 is now $629. Meanwhile, Prime Day MacBook sales are happening now, with the 13-inch MacBook Air M5 and 15-inch MacBook Air both $200 off.

There will be more laptop sales as October Prime Day unfolds, so I’ll update this page with more deals. For now, here are 9 Prime Day laptop deals you don’t want to miss.

October Prime Day: Windows laptop deals

Acer Aspire Go 15: was $390 now $372 at Amazon The Acer Aspire Go 15 is designed to help you get work done. It features an Intel Core 3 N355, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display well-suited for Chrome browsing, homework, email, and streaming. 128GB of storage isn't much, so you'll want to work mostly in the cloud with services like Google Drive. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $979 now $459 at Amazon This 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a solid choice for students. It comes with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, plus a 500GB portable HDD in the box for extra storage. Its performance won't blow you away, but it handles everyday Windows tasks well — and the extras make it more enticing. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $769 now $629 at Amazon If you’re after a larger display, the HP OmniBook 3 delivers. Its 16-inch, 1920 x 1200 touchscreen gives you a bigger canvas for documents and spreadsheets, and it includes Windows 11 Pro and an 8-in-1 hub. The specs are modest: 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 5 40. It’s fine for basic tasks, but don’t expect it to handle heavy workloads. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 laptop: was $967 now $860 at Amazon The Dell 15 is another reliable option for the basics. It features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, a capable 13th-gen Core i5-1334U, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD. It’s solid for video calls, Google Docs, and other daily tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Vivobook 14: was $999 now $899 at Amazon This Asus Vivobook 14 stands out on this list for packing a whopping 40GB of RAM! The fact that it can do so while still costing less than $1,000 is a near miracle these days. Aside from that, this 14-inch business laptop houses an Intel Core 5 120U CPU and 1.5TB of storage when you combine its 1TB SSD with the included 512GB Plusera docking set. This is a fantastic deal for all that you get. Read more Read less ▼

October Prime Day: MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $689 at Amazon Even at $100 more than its original price, the MacBook Neo remains a great-value laptop, with a premium aluminum design, bright display, solid A18 Pro performance, and stellar battery life. It does come with a few trade-offs, including a non-backlit keyboard and Touch ID at an extra cost. This isn't a steep discount, but we'll take what we can get nowadays. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon The MacBook Air M5 delivers strong M5-driven performance, better connectivity options, and the same slim design, bright, colorful display, and long-lasting battery life we've come to expect. Despite the recent price hike, it's still the best laptop for most people. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M5/1TB): was $1,999 now $1,839 at Amazon The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro delivers strong performance in an elegant design. It's a fantastic option for folks who want a powerful, portable notebook with epic (18-hour) battery life. The base model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (M5 Pro/1TB): was $2,999 now $2,799 at Amazon If you want a powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro without paying the steeper price of the M5 Max model, the M5 Pro version is the one to choose. This beast of a laptop offers incredible M5 Pro performance, all-day battery life, a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, plenty of ports, and a sleek design. Though pricey, it’s ideal for professionals upgrading from older models. Read more Read less ▼

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.