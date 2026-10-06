Hurry! This Chefman multifunctional air fryer has dropped to half price at just $70 for Prime Day

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Whether you’re after one of the best air fryers, or want to upgrade your appliances on a budget, Amazon’s Prime Day is the ideal time to bag a great deal.

Short on time or countertop space? I’ve just spotted a versatile, all-in-one air fryer that handles it all — and it’s currently 50% off.

Right now, the Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ has crashed to just $70 from $139 at Amazon. That’s an incredible 50% off, and a decent saving.

What’s more, the Chefman is equipped with five cooking functions and 17 presets, which means you don’t have to worry about splurging on separate appliances. Here's why.

Save $70 CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+: was $139 now $69 at Amazon This Chefman is an impressive, multifunctional appliance that can air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie, and roast delicious foods. It comes with 17 preset options to cut out the guesswork and is easy to use with touchscreen operation. It also has an extra-large 10-liter capacity for big families. Not bad for just $70!

Cooking made easy

CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ (Image credit: Amazon)

Perhaps what I like most about the Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ is its incredible versatility.

Far more than a standard air fryer, it functions as a rotisserie oven, baker, dehydrator, and roaster to deliver crispy, delicious results every time. Plus, it offers a healthier alternative to traditional frying while keeping cleanup to a minimum.

It also comes with a large 10L capacity and three racks, adequate for large families, meal-prepping, or hosting Thanksgiving or holiday parties.

What’s more, it has 17 preset options, which you can program at just the touch of a button — meaning that you don’t have to worry about over- or undercooking anything.

Plus, I like the idea of checking your food's progress through the oven’s glass window and interior light.

Better still, there’s no need to buy separate appliances, as this Chefman will literally cover every base. And at 50% off, this incredible deal will fly off the shelves (I’m putting one in my basket right now!).

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