NordVPN's Black Friday VPN deal throws in 3 months free with any 2-year plan

Picking the best VPN can be a difficult process, and now that just about every VPN is offering serious discounts and freebies with their VPN Black Friday deals it's even harder. However, going with NordVPN is a sound decision, as it's one of the biggest, best, and now it's even better value.

Signing up for two years with Nord already offers an excellent saving of 68%, but this VPN deal also throws in three months absolutely free. If you're looking for a VPN to cover you in just about every situation, it's a good choice.

While it's not the most generous of offers, market leaders rarely offer huge reduction as their products and they have no trouble selling them in the first place – so this NordVPN deal is definitely one to make the most of.

It's worth noting that as a dedicated Black Friday deal, this ends November 29, and may be changing in time for Cyber Monday deals. So, if you're interested, it'll be worth taking the plunge sooner rather than later. Find out more below.

Why is this NordVPN deal so good?

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market, and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not the cheapest provider, it’s not the most expensive either, and it outclasses rivals that are more expensive.

The two-year plan from Nord is normally great value at $3.71, and the addition of three free months is just an added bonus.

If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. In our testing it outclassed NordVPN in most areas, but at $6.67 a month, it is a little more expensive. For ultimate value, we’d suggest Surfshark, which comes in at an unbelievable $2.49 a month – but many will prefer Nord's more comprehensive privacy and security features.

So, if you want to bag an excellent freebie on the already great-value two-year plan, we think the this NordVPN deal is excellent value.