Best mattress sales in June 2020

Mattress sales are heating up. Between Father's Day and the 4th of July, retailers are offering some of the best mattress sales of the year. And today's deals aren't your typical mattress sales, but instead deals on some of the best mattress models we've seen this year.

So what kind of mattress sales can you expect right now? We're currently seeing sales that take up to 30% off traditional prices. Some manufacturers are sweetening their mattress sales with freebies like mattress protectors and pillows. So we're rounding up today's best mattress sales. From sitewide discounts to the best mattress coupons, here are the best mattress sales right now.

Best mattress sales right now

Nectar: free $399 gift w/ purchase

Purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) and you'll get a free $399 gift from Nectar. The gift bundle includes a free mattress protector ($99 value), free sheet set ($150 value), and free premium pillows ($150 value). View Deal

Anniversary sale: $200 off mattress + free gifts @ DreamCloud

Through June 16, DeamCloud is taking $200 off the purchase of any regularly-priced mattress. In addition, get 2 pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector for free. (The bundle is automatically added to your cart). View Deal

Summer sale: $200 off $1,000+ @ Saatva

If you're looking for luxury, the buck stops at Saatva. They make mattresses with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped and designed to reduce motion transfer. That means you won't feel when your partner rolls around in bed. As part of their current mattress sales, they're taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. View Deal

Amerisleep: 30% off all mattress

Amerisleep has one of the best mattress sales we've seen. They're taking 30% off any mattress purchase via coupon code "AS30." After discount, an AS2 twin mattress costs just $699 ($299 off). View Deal

Idle Sleep coupons: 20% off sitewide @ Idle Sleep

Idle Sleep is taking 20% off sitewide and bundling two free pillows with the purchase of any mattress. It's one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Idle Sleep. View Deal

Free sheets + cushion: @ Purple mattress

Purple mattress is offering some freebies with select purchases. Buy a Purple mattress and get a free set of Purple sheets. Purchase a Purple Hybrid or Purple Hybrid Premier mattress and you'll get a free set of Purple sheets and a premium seat cushion ($168 value). View Deal

Mattress sales online — Where to find them

Holidays are — not surprisingly — the best time of year for mattress sales. Although November sees the most mattress sales, other holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day offer equally impressive discounts.

The Fourth of July is a traditionally good time for mattress sales with all of the major mattress manufacturers offering aggressive discounts. Even better, most of these mattress sales will last through the end of the month, giving shoppers ample time to compare deals and prices.