Killer Deal: Garmin Fenix 5S GPS Watch Now $105 Off

Good news for fitness junkies in search of a rugged GPS smartwatch. For a limited time, you can snag one of the best sports watches of 2019 at a fraction of its cost.

Currently, Walmart has the Editor's Choice Garmin Fenix 5S GPS Smartwatch on sale for $395. Normally, priced at $499, that's $105 off and the second-lowest price we've seen for this smartwatch.

Garmin Fenix 5S: was $499 now $394.99 @ Walmart

With GPS and GLONASS reception, a 3-axis compass, gyrscope, and barometric altimeter, the Garmin Fenix 5S is designed to keep up with your active lifestyle. At $394.99, it's a great value. View Deal

The Fenix 5 is a premium wearable designed to keep up with your outdoor activities. Part of the Garmin's Fenix 5 series family, the Fenix 5S's dial is 42mm wide whereas the Fenix 5 sports a 47mm wide dial.

It features GPS and GLONASS reception, a 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and a barometric altimeter. There's also a heart rate sensor on board with pre-loaded activity profiles for accurate tracking.

In our Garmin Fenix 5 review, we were impressed by its durable build, easy to read display, and battery endurance. Although we thought the watch's screen resolution could be better, we gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Thanks to its rugged exterior, the Garmin Fenix 5S is also virtually indestructible. And when it comes to activity tracking, the Fenix 5S beats the competition. It monitors running, hiking, climbing, mountain biking, golfing, skiing (downhill and cross-country), swimming, and more.

You'll be hard-pressed to find an activity that this sports-centric wearable can't keep up with. It's a smart choice if you're the outdoorsy type who wants a device that can track every activity under the sun.