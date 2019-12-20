Here's how to get Apple Music free for 6 months

Apple owns the music-recognition app Shazam (App Store link), and at the moment, it's using that app to give you six months of free Apple Music — if you want it.

If you download Shazam and use it to identify the title and artist of a track playing nearby, you'll see an Apple Music promotion offering six months free pop up in the app. You can tap on the Library icon in the top left or swipe to the left of the main screen to see your recent Shazams — that's where the Apple Music promotion will appear.

Tap Try Now, then Try for Free when Apple Music opens on your iPhone.

Previous Apple Music subscribers can still get in on the deal (though it's not quite as good): Apple is offering three months free to those who resubscribe, Apple confirmed to Macworld UK.

There are a few advantages to having an Apple Music subscription. If you own an Apple Watch, for instance, you can download songs to listen offline or stream Apple Music over a cellular connection if you own an LTE model. Offline playback and streaming via Spotify isn't yet supported on the Apple Watch.

You'll have to subscribe by Dec. 31 to take advantage of Apple's latest offer. For iPhone owners, there's really no reason not to jump on this Apple Music deal.