<a id="elk-1f59ed0c-0f17-4df9-9fc3-986f60fc7445"></a><h2 id="reports-coming-in-fast-2">Reports coming in fast</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="5b3a66c7-d727-45f8-be1f-dbed0566fcf9"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1576px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:46.07%;"><img id="xqbM44ZTEKkTsWw8h2who4" name="Screenshot 2025-12-15 at 9.18.42&#8239;AM" alt="Downdetector reports" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/xqbM44ZTEKkTsWw8h2who4.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1576" height="726" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="edc2b553-50ef-4f2f-abe5-872dbb7a362a">What started with a few hundred reports has since exploded to more than 3,000. It's clear that a large portion of Spotify's massive listener base is experiencing some kind of problem with the service, though it's far too early in the outage to say for sure what is happening.</p><p>As always, we'll continue to investigate and bring you any new developments in the Spotify outage as they come in.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>