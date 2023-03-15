You should know how to cancel Spotify Premium for a lot of reasons. While Spotify is no doubt one of the best music streaming services around, you might not not using it enough or may have found a better streaming service for you. Alternatively, you may hate the new Spotify UI or might simply want to save money — after all, most people have a lot monthly subscriptions these days, and it can be easy to lose track which ones you're still paying for.



Cancelling Spotify premium is simple, whether you’re on mobile or PC you can probably do it before your song finishes.

Here's how to cancel Spotify Premium.

How to cancel Spotify Premium

Note: even without Spotify Premium, you can still use the free version of Spotify, albeit without important features, such as selecting specific songs, unlimited track skipping and ad-free listening. To find out the difference between the two tiers, read our Spotify Free vs. Premium head to head.

How to cancel Spotify Premium on Android and iOS

Tap Home > Settings Tap Account > Premium Plan Tap See Premium Plans > Change your plan Tap Cancel Premium

1. Open Settings (Image: © Future) Open Spotify, tap home, then tap the settings cog.

2. Select Premium Plan (Image: © Future) In the settings menu, tap Premium Plan.

3. Access the Plans menu (Image: © Future) Tap See Premium Plans, then tap Change your plan .

4. Select a plan or cancel (Image: © Future) Tap Cancel Premium to cancel completely. Alternatively you can select a different plan if eligible.

How to cancel Spotify Premium on PC

Select your profile icon Select Account Select change plan Select Cancel Premium

1. Select your profile icon (Image: © Future) Select your profile icon to bring up the drop-down menu.

2. Select Account (Image: © Future) Select Account from the menu.

3. Select change plan (Image: © Future) On the Account overview page, scroll down and select change plan.

4. Select Cancel Premium (Image: © Future) Scroll down past the other plans and select Cancel Premium.

