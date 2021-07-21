Marvel's Fantastic Four movie: Everything else we know so far

Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie faces a task none of its predecessors have succeeded with. Getting the Richards family right on the big screen.

And now that Marvel's officially announced the film, after it was the subject of speculation ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the Fantastic Four movie exists in that gray area of casting rumors.

But why will this movie be better than the many that preceded it? Well, Disney's track record with Marvel movies is much stronger than any other studio's. On top of that, it's going to be helmed by one of the best directors in the MCU.

Some think they saw a Fantastic Four Easter egg in the Loki finale

A variant of longtime Fantastic Four villain Kang the Conqueror appeared in the MCU.

Those who want to see Emily Blunt as Sue Richards should probably give up on that dream: she's said she doesn't want to do comicbook movies.

Fantastic Four movie cast

That being said, not all is right at the moment with this latest iteration of the Fantastic Four, as a lot of negativity has been thrown toward potential casting ideas. Fortunately, water has been thrown on those rumors.

This all began when The Daily Mail had people convinced that Jennifer Lawrence was headed to Australia soon to film the new Fantastic Four movie.

Deadline's Justin Kroll squashed that rumor, by tweeting that "there is no script and it will be awhile before this film starts shooting."

No other casting rumors have bubbled up yet, but fans online really want Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in those roles. Blunt does not agree with this idea, telling The Hollywood Reporter "I really understand that [superhero movies] are like a religion for a lot of people ... They don’t appeal to me in the same way. I don’t have this burning desire to play a superhero."

We wouldn't hold our breath waiting for Marvel's Fantastic Four movie, even if we had Reed Richards' expandable lungs and ribcage.

Based on the above report that Marvel doesn't even have a script yet — it's only now meeting with writers — we are a long ways off from the Fantastic Four movie coming out.

Currently, the list of upcoming Marvel movies stretches out to 2023, where Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man 3 are due (and Deadpool 3 could arrive). That's the earliest we'd expect this movie to be made.

Fantastic Four movie: References in the MCU

We're starting to see a lot of references to Marvel's first family in the MCU. For starters, a Kang the Conqueror (who also goes by the name Nathaniel Richards) variant named He Who Remains appeared in the Loki finale. Kang's long been a thorn in the Fantastic Four's side in the comics.

In that same episode, there may have been another reference to the Richards family, at least as one fan saw it. A close look at an outer-space scene may have revealed the Richards family's space ship.