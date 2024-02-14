'Fantastic Four' cast officially announced — here's who is joining Pedro Pascal
Marvel announces who will play the "First Family" of the MCU and gives the movie a new release date
After much waiting, we finally know who is in Marvel's "Fantastic Four."
The rumors had heated up to a full boil in recent weeks, particularly after Pedro Pascal was reportedly cast in the MCU movie last week based on a listing by SAG-AFTRA.
But now it's official. Pascal will indeed be playing Reed Richards, aka the elastic Mr. Fantastic. And he'll be joined by Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch.
Casting rumors aren't the only rumors that this post seemingly confirms. There's been talk for months that this Fantastic Four movie would take place during the 1960s with the family of superheroes eventually making it into the present day, possibly in a similar fashion to how Captain America (h/t Comic Book Movie).
Given the retro vibes of the art style used for the Instagram announcement, it seems that this rumor may turn out to be true.
'Fantastic Four' and 'Thunderbolts' switch places in MCU calendar
The new cast wasn't the only bombshell Marvel dropped on us in its Instagram post about the latest attempt to adapt Marvel's "First Family" for the big screen.
"Fantastic Four" is also getting its release date pushed back to July 25, 2025. That's nearly an additional three-month delay on what's already been an ongoing project since 2019. Hopefully, with the main cast finally set though, this latest delay will be the last.
But that also means that "Thunderbolts," which previously occupied the July 25 slot in the calendar, is getting pushed up to the "Fantastic Four" release date of May 2, 2025. This move has been confirmed by Disney (h/t ComingSoon) but comes as a bit of a surprise given "Thunderbolts" own production and casting issues.
Florence Pugh did confirm that filming for "Thunderbolts" is imminent during a "Dune: Part Two" interview with Entertainment Tonight, so hopefully things are back on track for at least half of Marvel's 2025 slate of movies.
