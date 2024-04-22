New ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ trailer — this movie might just turn Marvel around

The first "Deadpool and Wolverine" trailer, released back in February during the Super Bowl, reintroduced audiences to The Merc with a Mouth, while only giving audiences the briefest of glimpses of the return of Wolverine. Fortunately, now a new trailer has just been released that includes our first in-depth look at Wolverine in action for the first time since 2017's "Logan."

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer also hints at the plot of this new film as well, and features plenty of blink-and-you'll-miss-it references to other Marvel properties as well. Check it out below:

The trailer kicks off kicks off with Deadpool approaching a sulking Wolverine at a bar where he's “not welcome,” according to the bartender. After asking him in the nicest way possible to come with him, Deadpool pulls a gun on him, threatening to shoot him in the face if he doesn't reconsider. At which point Wolverine leans into the gun at his temple, hinting at the hero's fractured state of mind.

“You were an X-Men. You were the X-Man,” Deadpool says later in the trailer in an attempt to get Logan back in the game.

Elsewhere in the trailer, "Succession" star Matthew MacFadyen can once again be seen as part of the multiverse-spanning Time Variance Authority first introduced in "Loki." In his brief appearance, he explains that "this Wolverine" let down his whole universe, perhaps hinting that this version of the well-known character isn't the one fans are used to seeing in the "X-Men" series of films up to this point.

As you might expect, the trailer ends with a sizzle reel full of action scenes and violence, with plenty of nods to other Marvel properties like "Ant-Man" and "Doctor Strange," all set to Madonna's iconic anthem, "Like a Prayer." Eagle-eyed viewers may also note what looks to be a rather overt homage to "Max Max" as well.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26.

