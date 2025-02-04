Marvel drops first trailer for new ‘Fantastic Four’ movie — and it might just revive my excitement for the MCU

Marvel just dropped the first trailer for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” and honestly? It actually looks really good. Set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025, this movie is giving the iconic superhero team a fresh start, meaning it might just be what the MCU needs right now.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the cast is stacked: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

The movie clearly leans into a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic vibe, which immediately sets it apart from anything we've seen before. And if that wasn’t enough, the team will be going up against none other than Galactus (Ralph Ineson), with Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer.

Check out the trailer:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Teaser | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

One of the best things about this take is that it skips the usual origin story. Instead of watching them figure out their powers again, we’re jumping straight into a world where they’re already established heroes. The trailer teases their team dynamic, showing off Reed’s intellect, Sue’s force fields and Johnny quite literally lighting up the sky. The trailer also hints at the challenges they face in balancing their superhero duties with personal relationships.

The trailer’s visual style is already turning heads with its bold, Tomorrowland-inspired ‘60s aesthetic. It’s a striking departure from past “Fantastic Four” adaptations, giving this reboot a fresh identity while tapping into Marvel’s evolving storytelling. Honestly, it’s refreshing to see a superhero movie embrace such a distinct look instead of the usual CGI-heavy spectacle.

Kevin Feige confirmed on The Official Marvel Podcast that “Fantastic Four” is, in fact, a period piece set in the 1960s. But that’s not the only twist: Feige also revealed that the movie takes place in an alternate universe separate from the main MCU timeline. That doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t see familiar faces, though. With the multiverse fully in play, there’s always the possibility that the Fantastic Four could cross paths with heroes from our primary timeline.

This revelation opens up some exciting possibilities, including a potential cameo or post-credit scene with Doctor Doom (considering Marvel confirmed Robert Downey. Jr will play the iconic villain). While nothing is confirmed yet, one thing is clear: “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” isn’t just rebooting the team but introducing them in a way we’ve never seen before.

The official logline for this “Fantastic Four” movie reads: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

"Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is kicking off Phase Six of the MCU, ushering in a whole new era. Given the rocky history of “Fantastic Four” movies, there’s a lot riding on this one. But for the first time in a while, I have real hope. With a fantastic cast, a bold creative vision, and a fresh approach, this might just be the movie that pulls me back into the MCU.