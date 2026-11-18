I’ll level with you: I’m not feeling Dec 18’s “Dunesday." I hate writing that as a tremendous admirer of Denis Villeneuve; if it were legal to marry a movie, I’d slap a ring on “Blade Runner 2049’s” sci-fi finger in a second. But “Dune 3"? I've just never bought into the (admittedly beautifully shot) trilogy. I definitely love the MCU 3000, though.

Alright, 'love' is a strong term when we're talking post “Endgame” content. However, hoo-boy, am I excited about “Avengers: Doomsday." And not only because it’s finally reuniting the Big Three — Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans.

The latest “Avengers: Doomsday” trailer has me weirdly pumped to reconnect with Ant-Man. As a character, Scott Lang has always provided much-needed levity since making his MCU debut back in 2015. But it’s the actor behind the sometimes teeny/sometimes King Kong-sized hero I really appreciate. Paul Rudd has clearly been offering up goats to Kevin Feige — please don’t take that joke literally — because he’s barely aged a day since 1995’s “Clueless."

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Rudd is simply a brilliant actor, who I occasionally have to remind myself to stop referring to as “Mike from Friends." Who's going to die in "Avengers: Doomsday"? Not Scott Lang, that’s for sure. If we’re taking the examples of Iron Man and Thor (who both technically got to bump off Thanos), Scott is the only other MCU hero who’s taken out that threat-level of a villain in Kang the Cancelle … sorry Conqueror.

Avengers: Doomsday | Official Trailer | In Theaters December 18 - YouTube Watch On

In defense of ‘Quantumania’ (sort of)

I’m here for what Ant-Man is going to get up to in “Doomsday." If you didn’t get on with 2023’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," I totally get it. Kang gets beaten by literal ants! Michael Douglas has never looked so guilty taking a check! M.O.D.O.K.! It’s a bit of a stinker, right?

Weirdly, I have some affection for it. Not long after I started at Tom’s Guide in early 2023, I went on the dream holiday of a lifetime in Honolulu, Hawaii. The main reason for the vacation? So I could finally visit Kualoa Ranch, a gorgeous piece of Hawaiian real estate where key scenes from “Jurassic Park” were filmed. Spielberg’s dino opus is my favorite movie of all time by several country miles, and when I think of Hawaii now, it’s not just because of "JP" — “Quantumania” also holds some fond memories.

For context, I’m an absolutely hideous flyer. So on the morning of taking a 45-minute flight from Honolulu to Kauai (the latter island is where the majority of “Jurassic Park” was filmed), I found myself enjoying several pre-flight adult beverages in my hotel with “Quantumania” stuck on my iPad Pro. And you know what? I kind of enjoyed it. Admittedly, the vodka probably helped, but the colors in Ant-Man’s three-quel are legitimately eye-catching.

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Of mice and Ant-Men

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

“Avengers: Doomsday” is clearly dealing with the highest levels of stakes, and I can’t wait to see what my beloved Thor, a returning Captain America and particularly what Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom get up to. I took that "two fingers to stop Stormbreaker" in the first trailer personally. After all, my favorite ever MCU moment is when Thor and his newly minted axe arrive with all of the fanfare in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War": “You guys are so screwed now!”

Getting back to Ant-Man, I’m genuinely excited to see how his journey continues. There’s really no better character to bust out an icebreaker in a crowded scene than Scott. The "Captains America" bit from the latest “Doomsday” trailer slayed me.

I’m obviously excited to get reacquainted with the MCU’s Big Three, but I’m also keen to catch up with Ant-Man. Paul Rudd is a lovely actor, and Marvel is lucky to have him on board. Dang. I’ve absolutely just sealed his fate, haven’t I? Cue Downey’s Victor von Doom squashing him like … well, a bug.

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