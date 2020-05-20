Epic Memorial Day TV deal gets you 70-inch Roku TV for just $509

With just a few days left till the holiday weekend, Memorial Day sales are now out in full force. Take, for instance, this epic Memorial Day TV deal.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Hisense 70-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $509.99. That's the cheapest 70-inch 4K TV we've seen this year. By comparison, we saw a 70-inch JVC 4K TV sell for $529 during Black Friday. It's one of the best cheap TV deals you'll find.

Hisense 70" 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $509 @ Best Buy

If you're not familiar with Hisense TVs, there's no need to worry. While they've yet to break out best TVs lineup, Hisense still provides plenty of bang for your buck.

The R6200F delivers all of the core features you'd want in a new TV: 4K resolution, HDR support (HDR10, Dolby Vision), and Roku's excellent platform for streaming and apps. It even works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control.

You won't get top-of-the-line picture quality, but if you're looking for a basic TV with a solid list of features — this is the set you want. Especially since you get 70 inches of screen real estate.