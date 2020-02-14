Disney Plus has nothing for adults and its sad Valentine’s Day collection proves it

This year, Valentine's Day falls on a Friday, which makes it the perfect time to Netflix and chill. But for anyone thinking they might Disney Plus and chill instead, don't bother because the streaming service's Valentine's Day collection is sadder than sitting alone in a darkened room, eating an entire heart-shaped box of chocolates.

Since it launched in November, Disney Plus has proved to be great for kids and people with kids. Adults, not so much (unless you enjoy watching animated classics over and over again and if that's the case, you do you). I've watched exactly three titles on Disney Plus: Frozen, Avengers: Endgame and The Mandalorian . And since The Mandalorian finished its first season in December, I haven't seen one thing. Not one.

A romantic wasteland for adults

That's not for a lack of trying. I scrolled through various sections, like Throwbacks, Nostalgic Movies and even Inspired By True Stories, looking for movies and shows to stream. Nothing piqued my interest.

Then, the other day, I saw Disney Plus had added a Valentine's Day collection. And being a fan of romantic comedies and dramas, I eagerly clicked to find ….

Cinderella. All right. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Um, OK. Hercules (?!).

The collection has really good movies featuring wonderful love stories. Who doesn't cry over Carl and Ellie in Up? The animated Beauty and the Beast is a classic romance tale as old as time. WALL-E features an adorable and unique pairing.

Out of the 27 titles in this group, 17 are animated. Otherwise, you can spend Valentine's Day watching High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp or the mushy docuseries Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings. If that's your jam, again, you do you.

But where are all the live-action movies for grown-ups? This collection has maybe five: While You Were Sleeping, Never Been Kissed, 10 Things I Hate About You, The Princess Diaries and Tuck Everlasting. The latter three are geared more toward teens but are enjoyed by many adults. But if you're not into teen flicks, this Disney Plus V-Day collection offers you a paltry two choices.

I understand that Disney Plus was never going to house a ton of Disney-owned adult-oriented content (that's what Hulu is and will be for), but it would be nice to see a wider range of movies and shows outside of Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

Netflix wins on romantic movies

Meanwhile, the best romantic movies on Netflix range from The Notebook to Grease to Something's Gotta Give, not to mention originals like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Set It Up. And there are dozens more, all browsable by various subgenres like romantic dramas, international romance films and (recommended for me) emotional 20th-century period pieces.

You can even Hulu and chill with more options, including Bridget Jones' Diary, When Harry Met Sally, Under the Tuscan Sun and Plus One.

It’s not me, Disney Plus, it’s you.