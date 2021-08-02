Want to know how to share a Wi-Fi password without slowly reading out the mess of letters and numbers that make up your default router password? Fortunately there are some much simpler methods built into the world's most popular phones.

Apple users can feel particularly smug as iPhones and iPads (and Macs) can easily swap password details as long as the devices can share contact details. There's no Android-wide equivalent, but you can still easily generate a QR code that a smartphone or tablet can then use to log into your home network.

We've got detailed step-by-step instructions on how to share a Wi-Fi password on both iOS and Android. Follow our guide and you'll have your friends or your family connected to your Wi-Fi network in no time.

How to share a Wi-Fi password on iPhone and iPad

Sharing passwords between Apple devices is simple, as long as the iPhone, iPad or Mac is signed into your own account or one of your contacts.

1. Make sure Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are switched on for both devices. Also check that the devices are either both signed in with the same Apple ID, or with two accounts that are in each other's Contacts.

2. Sign into a Wi-Fi network as normal on one of the devices.

3. On the other device, select the network you want to log into. However do not enter the password like before.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. If the two devices are in range, the connected device will see a pop-up, offering to share the password with the other device. Tap "Share password".

5. The second device should now be connected. The first device will have a pop-up notifying you that this was done successfully. And that's all there is to it!

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to share a Wi-Fi password on Android

Android phones don't have anything as slick as Apple's system for sharing Wi-Fi passwords. However, its built-in QR code generator is still speedy at getting you online, and doesn't rely on you and the other person having the devices you're using in each other's contacts.

1. Connect to the Wi-Fi network you want to share on an Android device, inputting the password like normal.

2. In the Wi-Fi menu, tap the gear icon next to the network you want to share.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Now tap the "QR code" or "Share" option.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Scan this code using the camera app on another device and it will automatically connect to the Wi-Fi network. You can also screenshot or save this QR code for future use.

You can make QR codes via other means too. iOS devices have a Siri shortcut that offers the same thing: just ask Siri to "Make QR code", or navigate to the Shortcuts app and find the relevant command, then follow the steps.

You could also use a website like QiFi, which will produce a code after you enter your details into the input boxes. The site says it executes its code within your browser so you don't have to worry about your details being stolen

If you want some more Android advice, check out our guides on how to update Android apps or perhaps how to hide apps on Android to protect your privacy. If you're feeling particularly advanced, you may want to know how to install the Android 12 beta right now so you can try Google's latest improvements to Android.