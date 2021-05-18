How to install the Android 12 beta right now

Android 12 made a big appearance at the Google 2021 I/O keynote, as Google previewed the upcoming update to its phone software. Not only are there tons of new privacy features in Android 12, but the UI is getting a radical shift. In fact, this is the biggest visual change since probably Lollipop. Time flies.

If you're like me, you're itching to get your hands on the new Android 12 beta that's now available after the last few months of developer previews. If you have a Google Pixel device, the installation process is even easier than flashing those earlier Developer Previews of Android 12. You hit a button and that's basically it. Your phone does the rest.

Here's how you can get the Android 12 beta on your Pixel right now.

How to install Android 12 beta on your Pixel

1. Go to the Android Beta Program landing page. Be sure that you're signed into the same Google account as the one on the phone you want to install the beta on.

2. Click the View Your Eligible Devices button. This will take you to the bottom of the page and show you which eligible devices you have.

3. Click Opt In. You'll need to agree to the terms.

4. On your phone, check for a system update. Go to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update. It might take up to 24 hours for the update to show up, but it should be ready to go right away. It's a big one, so it'll take a while.

5. Reboot and enjoy Android 12.

The Android 12 beta will run on the Pixel 3 and later. But unlike the Android 12 Developer Preview, the beta is compatible with third-party devices. Specifically, select phones from 10 Android phone makers. Just follow the links for eligible devices and specific instructions on installing the Android 12 beta.

Expect several updates to the Android 12 beta throughout the summer. Google's Android 12 timeline suggests a full release toward the end of the third quarter (i.e. September).

As with any beta, you should be wary of installing Android 12 on any device you use as your daily driver — at least until you hear about whether the beta is stable or not. For now, we'd recommend installing the update on any extra phone you have lying around.