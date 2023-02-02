This simple trick will free up your iPhone's storage — try it now

When you know how to remove duplicate photos on iPhone, not only will you free up some space on your phone, but you’ll make showing your vacation photos to friends much quicker, saving them from getting bored!

Millions of us document our lives and adventures with our iPhone cameras, but it's easy to take and save the same frame multiple times, especially if you've just learnt how to use burst mode on iPhone. Luckily, however, it’s not hard to delete duplicates — another reason why the iPhone is one of the best phones out there.

Note: The iPhone identifies and classifies duplicate images as two photos that are exact copies but have different metadata, or two photos that are mostly identical but have different resolutions or file formats.

How to remove duplicate photos on iPhone

In Photos, tap Albums Scroll to Utilities and tap Duplicates On a duplicate photo, tap Merge

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Open Photos and tap Albums.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Scroll down to the updates section and tap Duplicates.

(Image credit: Future)

3. On a duplicate photo, tap Merge. Then tap Merge again to confirm. This will merge the highest-quality duplicates.

(Image credit: Future)

Super simple, and now you have a camera roll to be proud of! If for some reason you want to restore a duplicate photo just check the recently deleted folder.

