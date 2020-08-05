5 web hosting factors that can affect the SEO of your website

On today’s web, you have to be at the top of your SEO game all the time to keep visitor traffic flowing to your site. SEO (search engine optimization) means tailoring your website to appear as high as possible in search results from major players like Google, Bing, and Yahoo!. Ideally, when someone searches for a keyword that’s relevant to your business, you want your site to be the first link to appear on their screen.

While a lot of your website's SEO score is derived from your content, there’s more to it than that. Factors related to your web hosting service, for example, also play an important role. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at five hosting issues that can make or break your website’s organic traffic.

How web hosting affects SEO

1. Slow website speed

No one likes to wait for a website page to load. In fact, waiting is so loathed across the Internet that major search engines like Google factor your site’s loading speed into your SEO score. Websites that take more than a few seconds to load are penalized, while sites that load instantly are given a boost in search results.

So, choosing a hosting provider that can provide visitors with a speedy experience is essential to your page ranking. If you can afford it, consider upgrading to VPS or cloud hosting in favor of slower shared hosting. That’s especially important if you have more than a few thousand visitors to your site each month.

Also, make sure that your host’s data center is located close to your audience. The further data has to be transmitted back and forth, the longer it takes for your website to load. You may also want to consider setting up page caching with your host or enlisting the help of a content delivery network (CDN).

All that said, be sure to take a look at your website content before you go blaming your web host for slow loading. Large images, poorly built plugins, and even sloppy HTML and Javascript code can all weigh down your site and hurt your SEO score.

2. Website downtimes

The only thing worse than a slow site is one that won’t load at all. Site downtime is almost always caused by problems at your host⁠—it may be due to hardware failure, an overloaded server, a security breach, or something else.

Unfortunately, your website’s SEO performance can drop even if your site is offline for just a few minutes at a time. Google and other search engines can flag your website as being unreliable. If the downtime lasts for days instead of minutes, Google may de-list your site from search results altogether.

When choosing a web hosting service, check whether they offer an uptime guarantee and how good it is. A 99% uptime guarantee means your site could still be down for several days each year, but a 99.99% guarantee means your site will be down for just a few minutes each year.

3. Database connection failure

If you and your visitors are seeing a warning message that says Internal Server Error or Database Connection Failed, it’s because your server has been overloaded with traffic. This won’t hurt your SEO score as much as your website being fully offline, but it can push your site’s bounce rate way up.

In the short term, you can create a cached copy of your site or popular pages so that visitors don’t actually need to connect to the database stored with your host. On WordPress, the easiest way to accomplish this is with a free plugin called WP Super Cache.

In the long term, though, you’ll want to consider upgrading your hosting plan. Database errors result from the fact that you simply don’t have enough bandwidth to handle all your traffic. Ask your hosting provider about scaling up to a VPS or cloud hosting plan.

4. Using shared hosting services with spammers

Although not a common issue, sharing your server with spammy websites and email addresses can actually hurt your website’s search rankings. When search engines penalize spammy websites, they penalize every site using that IP address⁠—which could include your website if you’re using a shared hosting plan.

If you’re worried this might be a cause of poor SEO performance, it’s easy to check. Enter your URL in the Reverse IP Domain Check tool to see who else is using your IP address.

5. Incorrect TLD

If at all possible, make sure your website URL uses a .com TLD (top-level domain). For better or worse, this is what people assume you’re using when they go to look for your website. If your website address ends in .net or .co (a Colombian TLD, not a clever alternative to .com!), visitors will have trouble finding your site.

The unfortunate reality is that most of the best .com website names have been taken, so there’s something of a trade-off here. Whatever you decide to do, make sure that your website name is short and memorable and that your TLD isn’t too obscure if you can’t acquire a .com address.

Conclusion

Managing your website’s SEO is a big job that never seems to end. While much of your site’s SEO score is derived from your content, it’s important to keep an eye on hosting factors that can have an outsized impact on your search rankings. By taking the time to choose the best hosting provider for your site, you can eliminate many of these potential SEO problems right from the start.