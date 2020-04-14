Using a streaming VPN means you can get shows from all over the world, no matter where you are. Handy, as streaming movies, shows and sports is, let's be honest, one of the best ways to get media these days and it's now even easier if you get hold of the best VPN for the job.

Say you're away from your home country and want to catch a game that's only aired there. Log on from that other country and geo-restrictions will keep you from watching the event. For shame! But if you fire up a streaming VPN, you can connect to one of your domestic country servers to make you appear to be on home turf, so you can enjoy the sport bonanza as if from the comfort of your own sofa.

Save cash by going for the best cheap VPN

Not great for streaming, but there are decent free VPN options

What about torrenting? See our VPN for torrents picks

This applies to movies and shows too, with BBC iPlayer working in the US for those away from the UK, or US Netflix and Hulu working abroad for US travelers on vacation – to name but a few options.

The other great thing about using a streaming VPN is that you're kept safe and anonymous too. So your personal details and streaming habits can't be snooped by anyone, keeping you secure with privacy intact as you enjoy your streaming.

There are lots of VPN options to pick from. Thankfully we've tested the best ones and narrowed down the ultimate streaming VPNs for you to pick from, right here. Time to meet your streaming VPN match made in silicon heaven!

The best streaming VPNs you can get right now

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

1. ExpressVPN

Best all round VPN for streaming... and everything else!

Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 5

Super speeds streaming across 94 countries

Excellent 24/7 customer support

Offshore anonymity

Five device limit

ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN. Yes, we used a period, it's that good. But we will go on...this is also the best streaming VPN as it offers the triple whammy of speed, security and excellent international coverage.

That all means you can get access to over 3,000 servers across 94 countries, so no matter where you are it should be possible to get access to streaming from back home. Since these servers are well run, you can also expect plenty of speed, so even streaming in 4K and HDR shouldn't be an issue.

Unlike some competing service this unlocks Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, YouTube and more - all of these streaming services are constantly trying to actively block VPNs.

If you do run into any snags then you can use the 24/7 live chat customer support to get you up and running again. This is staffed by knowledgeable and genuinely helpful people that want – and know how – to get you what you need. Worth the extra cost of this service for that alone.

Security is also paramount and ExpressVPN sports enterprise level encryption along with a selection of protocols. That means you can expect online anonymity for secure data and streaming without the threat of malicious or snooping third-parties potentially invading your privacy.

All that and you can get this with a 30-day money-back guarantee meaning it's essentially free to try for a month. So why not give the best streaming VPN a go?

Tom's Guide readers get a discount on ExpressVPN

Sign up for a full 12 months on ExpressVPN and you'll end up with 49% off the normal monthly price and 3 months additional coverage absolutely FREE. And don't forget, if you just want to give it a try with no obligation, there's a 30-day money back guarantee in place that you can rely upon without any quibbles.

View Deal

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

2. CyberGhost

Best streaming VPN for features

Number of servers: 5,700+ | Server locations: 110+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 7

Auto connection

Dedicated streaming service unblocking

Bitcoin payment option

Greater support needed

CyberGhost is a stand-out streaming VPN as it's built for the task. Unlike others where you guess a server and protocol, hoping they work, this has services listed to unblock. So you can select from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and more, and Cyberghost will connect to the best server to avoid geo-restrictions.

With over 5,000 servers across over 90 countries this is able to offer high-speed connections in any place your find yourself. There's also a handy optional data compression tool which will allow you to limit the amount of data coming through your device – perfect for watching Netflix or YouTube on a phone over a network connection.

This offers one of the best ways to try with a 45-day money-back guarantee, too.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

3. NordVPN

Streaming VPN service that's hot on security

Number of servers: 5,800+ | Server locations: 55+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Double encryption

Excellent streaming performance

Decent kill switch

Above average prices

NordVPN is built for security, making it a great way to keep your international streaming habits private and confidential. The fact that this offers over 5,500 servers in around 60 countries is just a bonus which ensures great speeds no matter where you end up.

On top of the 2048-bit double encryption there is a handy SmartPlay feature. This works in a DNS-style way to ensure you get around geo-restrictions and unblock streaming services that might otherwise try to detect and stop a VPN from working. That makes this ideal for bigger name streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, BBC iPlayer and more.

Despite having plentiful layers of security there are still great performance speeds making this a worthy 4K and HDR streaming VPN. Give it a try with a 30-day money-back guarantee then take advantage of a three year deal plan to get the best rates possible.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

4. Surfshark

Great speeds for high-quality streaming

Number of servers: 1,040 | Server locations: 61 | IP addresses: 1,000 | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited

Superb 4K and HDR streaming speeds

Live chat support

Affordable options

Privacy policy short on detail

Surfshark is a very, very fast VPN service that gives you the security you'd expect but without the compromise on speed. As such this is ideal for streaming 4K and HDR Netflix, Amazon Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and more. This even lists the countries where Netflix unblocking works so there's no hopeful guessing before you buy this VPN.

This works with Amazon Fire TV Stick meaning it's a great option for getting geo-restricted video streaming on your big TV. It's also very simple to use making it great for beginners but, with a double VPN hop layer of security, it's anonymous enough for more seasoned users too.

Grab a 30-day money-back guarantee as a way to try before you buy what is a very affordable VPN service for the quality and speed on offer here.

(Image credit: VyprVPN)

VyprVPN

Great for no logging streaming

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: 200,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 5

Absolutely no logging

Netflix and BBC iPlayer unblocking

Wide device support

Windows client needs work

VyprVPN is another superb option for getting around geo-restricted streaming content thanks to its own proprietary Chameleon protocol. This is able to bypass even the most stubborn of restrictions, getting you online in the likes of Iran and China via VPN, which are famed for their VPN blocking efforts.

As such you can enjoy Netflix and BBC iPlayer unlocking wherever you are without worries or faff. Plus you can do it safe in the knowledge that there is a strict no-logging policy in place. This is backed by a zero-knowledge DNS service – meaning you're totally anonymous and secure.

While there are lots of clients for many devices, including Android TV, the Windows software could use a little work. Pricing is average but drops considerably when you commit to a little longer like the 24 month plan.

What are the best TV streaming services?

There are more video services to pick from these days than there were big chain video rental stores in the nineties. We've come a long way. But some practices still seem outdated, like geo restrictions to keep certain content for particular locations. All the best services have these in place, but many don't seem too concerned about VPNs which get around the issue.

From Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in 4K and HDR to BBC iPlayer, Hulu and YouTube and Disney+ – there are lots of streaming services to pick from and enjoy anywhere using a VPN. Want to find the best one for you? Check out our best video streaming services guide.

Got all you need to know? Now make sure that you're getting the very best VPN service with our expertly assembled top 10.