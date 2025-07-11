Prime Day Freebies expire tonight! Grab these now before they're gone
Not long left to get all the free stuff
There's only a handful of hours left of Prime Day, and that means all those lovely freebies go back to being... not free.
The only thing any of them cost you is a Prime membership, and given you can get one of those for 30 days without paying a thing, these freebies really are a no brainer. And you've only got until midnight!
That means time is running out to get 30 free games with Prime Gaming, or 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited without having to pay a cent.
I don't think I can understate how little time you have left before you miss out on all this free stuff — so go! Fill your hands with free Amazon stuff and run away into the wind. But not before you've checked out the rest of the Prime Day sale, obviously. Those are going away soon as well...
Quick Links
- Shop all Prime Day deals @ Amazon
- Amazon Prime: 30-Day Free trial
- Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 months free
- Kindle Unlimited: 30 days for free
- Prime Gaming: 25 free PC games
- Amazon Photos: $15 credit for free
- Grubhub+: 50% off orders up to $20
Best Amazon Prime Day freebies
So you're not going to get any of the below (or the Prime Day deals overall) without one of these. If you haven't already had a free trial, you get 30 days of Prime benefits without having to pay a cent — Prime TV, next-day delivery, and, of course, Amazon Prime Day deals. Grab this one today to make sure you get the very best Prime Day deals.
This is one of the best freebies right now — that's around $40 worth of Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for nothing at all. You'll get full access to the Hi-res streaming service, as well as the spatial audio tracks that you can listen to with compatible devices. After the 3 months is up you'll be back to paying $11.99 per month. You've only got until midnight tonight to pick up a sub — so be quick!
Get your summer reading list all sorted with a free Kindle Unlimited account. That gets you access to 4 million different books, ready to read on your Kindle app or your Kindled device. Once the trial is over, you'll have to pay $11.99 per month to keep it going.
If you're a first-time user of Amazon Photos user, you can get some extra credit to go with your unlimited Prime Photos account. Upload some pics to the service, and you'll get a $15 credit to spend on some of those epic Prime Day deals. This deal leaves with the Prime Day sales — so you've only got a few hours left!
As every year, there are loads of games fresh for the claiming at the Amazon Prime Gaming page. That's Football Manager 2024, Star Wars Jedi Knight Dark Forces II, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Amnesia the Dark Descent, Star Wars Rebellion, Saints Row Re-elected, Tomb Raider I,II,III remastered, TOEM, Saints Row II... the list goes on, and on. All of these games will be lost, like tears in the rain... unless you grab them before the end of the Prime Day sales.
Want to get some money off your next Grubhub order? Link your Prime Account to your Grubhub account, and use the code PRIME50 to get 50% off your order. This deal ends midnight tonight — so get in there quick!
While this isn't strictly free, it's still a massive discount on one of my personal favorite ways of listening to my favorite books. That's a saving of $14 per month overall, although you will be back up to the full monthly price when the three months is over. You get to keep all the Audiobooks you've grabbed with your credits at the end of your three months as well, which is a big bonus.
There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
