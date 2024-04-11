Hurry! Massive Dell Flash Sale ends soon — 11 deals I recommend shopping

With no major retail holidays in the near horizon, April can be a slow month for deals. However, one PC manufacturer is looking to change that with a massive sitewide flash sale.

Through April 12, the Dell Flash Sale is knocking up to $550 off PCs, monitors, and laptops. It's not uncommon to see Dell deals throughout the year, so I've combed through their flash sale to pick out the very best deals on Dell devices we've tested and/or recommend.

Currently, one of the best deals is XPS 13 for $799 at Dell. The model on sale packs a Core i7-1250U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's $300 off and one of the better configurations we've seen on sale. Below are 11 deals I'd recommend during the Dell Flash Sale. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Dell coupons).

Dell Flash Sale 2024

Best Dell Flash Sale deals

Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-32-4k-uhd-monitor-se3223q/apd/210-benu/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $239 @ Dell

The Dell SE3223Q is a 4K monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The height adjustable display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features a 60Hz refresh rate. It offers HDMI connectivity (HDCP 2.2) and DisplayPort connectivity.

Dell 32" Curved Monitor: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-32-curved-gaming-monitor-s3222dgm/apd/210-azzr/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $329 now $249 @ Dell

The Dell S3222DGM is a big-screen display for gamers on a budget. It features a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. The 31.5-inch monitor also sports a curved display designed to immerse you in whatever it is your watching or playing.

Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/alienware-s5000-gaming-chair/apd/ab790464/gaming-gaming-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $359 now $299 @ Dell

The Alienware S5000 is a racing-style gaming chair that's easy to assemble and offers a wide range of adjustability. It includes an adjustable backrest, built-in tilt mechanism, adjustable arm rests, and adjustable seat height. You can work or play in comfort thanks to its memory foam neck support and included lumbar support cushions. The chair supports up to 330 lbs.

Dell 32" 4K Monitor: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-32-4k-uhd-gaming-monitor-g3223q/apd/210-bdbk/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $599 @ Dell

If you want a 32-inch 4K gaming monitor that's suitable for both PC and consoles, the GG3223Q is it. It features a beautiful display, a sensible design, and an easy way to navigate through menus. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/dell-32-4k-uhd-gaming-monitor-g3223q" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Dell G3223Q review, we said it provides gorgeous visuals, with high resolution, a fast refresh rate, and vibrant colors all around.

Dell XPS 13 (2022): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315gmmks" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $599 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/dell-xps-13-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-14-2-in-1-laptop/spd/inspiron-14-7435-2-in-1-laptop/usi2hbts7435ggjz" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $899 now $649 @ Dell

The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleek Inspiron 14 — sporting a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $250 saving all the more worthwhile!

Dell XPS 8960: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/cty/pdp/spd/xps-8960-desktop" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $649 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 8960 proves you don't need RGB-lit fans to be a cool gaming PC, delivering top-tier gaming power in an unassuming package. Multiple configs are on sale with the base model selling for just $649. It features a Core i5-14600 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/dell-xps-8960" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Dell XPS 8960 review, we said this is the PC to buy if you want top-tier performance in a very unassuming package.

Dell Inspiron 16: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-16-laptop/spd/inspiron-16-5630-laptop/usichbts5630gmqp" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $799 @ Dell

This is an excellent deal that knocks $500 off the Inspiron 16. It offers stunning visuals thanks to the 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display that offers a clean, sharp image. Alongside this, you'll find a Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-plus-laptop/spd/xps-13-9320-laptop/usexchcto9320rpl01" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,499 now $999 @ Dell

Dell's knocking a whopping $500 off the price of its XPS 13 Plus. The config on sale sports a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1600 touchscreen, Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/dell-xps-13-plus-2023" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">XPS 13 Plus review, we said it's powerful enough for work and light gaming, but lacks in the battery department. That said, today's $500 discount makes it a better bargain if you don't require long-lasting battery life.

Alienware x16 w/ RTX 4060: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/gaming-laptops/alienware-x16-gaming-laptop/spd/alienware-x16-r1-laptop" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $2,399 now $1,599 @ Dell

Traditionally priced at close to $2,399, this epic gaming rig is now on sale for $1,599. It sports a 16-inch QHD 2560 x 1600 240Hz display, Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4070 GPU. The 16-inch non-touch display sits inside a Lunar Silver case. The chassis also includes AlienFX lightning zones programmable with up to 16.8 million distinct colors.