<a id="elk-347879d1-68a4-481a-b8b3-5b0ba7283a5c"></a><h2 id="get-my-go-to-oled-ultrawide-for-cheaper">Get my go-to OLED ultrawide for cheaper</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="ca3e077f-1d5a-4245-abca-ac7b8212e19e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3840px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="S7fX5DD6ZpV2pTncLSL7o4" name="Innocn 49QR1" alt="Innocn 49QR1" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/S7fX5DD6ZpV2pTncLSL7o4.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3840" height="2160" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="5333a395-3da8-4b15-af61-cc0bb9e9f1fe">Hi everyone! Welcome to our Black Friday monitor deals live hub &mdash; I'll be your tour guide through all the greatest deals you can snag right now. And I'm going to start strong with easily the cheapest 49-inch ultrawide OLED curved gaming monitor that money can buy.</p><p>Innocn's 49-inch monster is my daily driver for gaming and productivity, and its a seriously sleek piece of kit for just $712. <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/monitors/i-ditched-my-dual-monitor-setup-for-this-ultrawide-oled-monitor-and-its-a-total-game-changer">You can read all my impressions over here</a>, but in short, by not going for the main brands, you can find some absolute banger deals.</p><p>With a 5120 x 1440p resolution, picture quality is impressively sharp across its entire 32:9 aspect ratio, and buttery smooth with a 144Hz refresh rate. And since its OLED, the color reproduction is simply mesmerizing.</p><ul id="65aeb596-ef92-400b-a25a-3e760633b50f"><li><strong>Innocn 49-inch OLED Ultrawide curved gaming monitor: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/INNOCN-DisplayPort-Surrounding-Adaptive-Sync-Adjustable/dp/B0DD2ZB3DZ" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $999 now $712 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul>