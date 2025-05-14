Early Home Depot Memorial Day sale is live from $17 — 21 deals I’d shop now on patio furniture, grills and more with up to 50% off
Check out the Memorial Day sales I recommend from Home Depot
Memorial Day sales are starting to roll out across the web, and that includes at Home Depot. Now’s the time to get your home in shape for the summer, as a bunch of deals on everything from grills to appliances to furniture are popping up.
For example, right now you can shop outdoor grills from $99. If you need to get your grass in shape, right now you can get lawnmowers on sale from $199. Or, if you want to decorate indoors, you can currently get up to 50% off furniture and decor at Home Depot.
Editor's Choice
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at The Home Depot.
Home security sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brand like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.
Outdoor Deals
I love the look of this garden bed planter, as it's stylish but not too flashy. It's made of rust resistant, powder-coated steel to keep your plants protected and is perfect to add some additional greenery to your garden.
This fire pit table will bring back the heat. With a 42-inch width and zinc-plated fire bowl and steel base construction for longevity, it's ideal for springtime hosting.
Nab this bar to make the most out of your patio. This 5 piece set comes with a bar and four stools, made of a combination of durable acacia wood and hand woven rattan. They can also fold up to be stored when not in use.
This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.
This furniture set will get your whole patio looking stylish and comfortable. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two swivel rocking chairs, two ottomans, and a corner table made of weather resistant rattan and steel. It also comes with a fire pit that's perfect for barbecues and toasting marshmallows.
Outdoor Cooking Deals
If you're hosting a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.
If you're planning to get a lot of use out of your grill, this brush is a must-buy. It makes cleaning your grill a cinch that uses steam to melt away grease and grime. Plus, no need to worry about scraping your grill's surface thanks to its mesh cleaning head.
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.
This Wi-Fi enabled smoker and pellet grill is the ultimate at-home barbecue appliance. It features a total 970 square inches of cooking space and a 24-pound hopper that's easy to clear. It's compatible with a Traeger-designed line of accessories, too.
Furniture & Decor Deals
This whitewashed wood framed mirror will be a lovely accent for your wall thanks to its modern, octagonal frame. It's also up to 78% off right now, which is an unbelievable deal.
A sleek, stylish addition to your home, this metal and glass side table comes in a gorgeous gold colorway. There are two layers to store and display your items and make them look their best.
This modern accent table is perfect for placing next to your couch. Dress it up with a lamp or flower arrangement, or use it as a cocktail table. Made of gleaming metal, the petite round table is a standout anywhere it's placed.
Add a touch of coastal style to your home with this set of backless stools that are great for your kitchen island. They are designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing kitchen furniture and decor.
This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.
This cute chair will comfy up your home. It's covered in soft boucle fabric and swivels to help you enjoy the summer sun from the perfect angle.
Everyone needs a faux leather sofa in their home — and this casual couch features Chestnut Brown faux leather and is now a whopping $400 off. The sofa seamlessly blends style and comfort and offers a sophisticated touch that complements any interior.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
