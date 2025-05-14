Early Home Depot Memorial Day sale is live from $17 — 21 deals I’d shop now on patio furniture, grills and more with up to 50% off

Memorial Day sales are starting to roll out across the web, and that includes at Home Depot. Now’s the time to get your home in shape for the summer, as a bunch of deals on everything from grills to appliances to furniture are popping up.

For example, right now you can shop outdoor grills from $99. If you need to get your grass in shape, right now you can get lawnmowers on sale from $199. Or, if you want to decorate indoors, you can currently get up to 50% off furniture and decor at Home Depot.

Make sure to snap up these deals before they’re gone! To keep the savings going, stay tuned to our Home Depot promo codes page, and see this Adidas sale from $6 at Amazon.

Editor's Choice

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.

Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot

Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at The Home Depot.

Home security sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brand like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.

Outdoor Deals

Nobel House multi-brown 7-piece patio dining set: was $630 now $504 at The Home Depot This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Outdoor Cooking Deals

Scrub Daddy BBQ Daddy Grill Brush: was $29 now $24 at The Home Depot If you're planning to get a lot of use out of your grill, this brush is a must-buy. It makes cleaning your grill a cinch that uses steam to melt away grease and grime. Plus, no need to worry about scraping your grill's surface thanks to its mesh cleaning head.

Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $206 at The Home Depot Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.

Traeger Woodridge Pro: was $1,149 now $999 at The Home Depot This Wi-Fi enabled smoker and pellet grill is the ultimate at-home barbecue appliance. It features a total 970 square inches of cooking space and a 24-pound hopper that's easy to clear. It's compatible with a Traeger-designed line of accessories, too.