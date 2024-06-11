Don't wait for Prime Day — 35 Amazon deals I'd get on OLED TVs, headphones, apparel and more

It's tough to wait for Prime Day to arrive, but don't worry. Amazon has a huge selection of awesome deals up for grabs right now, including discounts on popular Apple products, OLED TVs, headphones and more. Shopping early means you can secure the items you want with less chance of them selling out.

Right now the 13-inch MacBook Air (M3/256GB) is $899 at Amazon. It's our choice for the best laptop on the market due to its incredibly fast performance, long battery life and beautiful display. It's even better after this $200 discount.

Plus, you can get LG C3 4K OLED TVs on sale from $896 at Amazon. Although this is last year's model, this is still one of the best-looking TVs around and it's one of the best-value OLED TVs around.

Keep scrolling to see all the Amazon deals I'm shopping ahead of Prime Day. There's also a Prime Day preview sale on Amazon hardware. Plus, check out this huge Nintendo Switch sale with games from $4.

Apparel

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more.

Adidas: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Amazon has a sale on Adidas gear from $10. You can score sneakers, activewear, apparel and accessories in men's, women's and kids' sizes.

Saucony Men's Ride 16: was $140 now from $67 @ Amazon

These shoes are designed to suit a variety of runs, making them ideal for beginners and experienced runners looking a comfortable, conveient, and durable ride. Each pair has Saucony's PWRRUN foam in the midsole to improve bounce and comfort, and the tough outsole should last many miles without damage. Note that discounts vary based on your choice of size and color.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $448 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart

Samsung 48" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,397 @ Amazon

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy

Headphones

Echo Buds with ANC: was $119 now $44 @ Amazon

Previously known as the Echo Buds 2, the Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancelation offer good sound quality and great integration with Alexa. As their new name suggests, they also offer active noise cancelation that does a solid job blocking outside distractions. In our Echo Buds 2 review, we said they were a great cheap AirPods Pro alternative.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods are one of the most beloved true-wireless earbuds on the market. They feature solid battery life, easy setup and good sound quality. The charging case is convenient and lets you keep your music and podcasts going even longer. At this price, they're definitely worth picking up if you're an iPhone owner.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Laptops

Acer Aspire 3: was $339 now $299 @ Amazon

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, Intel Core i3-N305 Processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB NVMe SSD. This deal is for the stylish Silver color.

HP Pavilion 15" laptop: was $944 now $769 @ Amazon

Amazon has sliced the price of this HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop. It's an excellent machine for working and everyday tasks packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life, and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.

MacBook Air 15 (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,129 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy | $1,234 @ B&H

Fitness

Adidas Defender 4 Medium Duffel Bag: was $45 now from $30 @ Amazon

This mid-size gym bag is perfect for transporting your workout gear. It has a zipped pocket at each end, a water resistant base, and plenty of space in the main pocket for your water bottle, clothes, and shoes. Note that there are 19 colors to choose from, but the discount only applies to a few of them.

Hydro Flask: was $39 now $36 @ Amazon

The Hydro Flask has a spot in our guide to the best water bottles thanks to its slip-free powder coating, double-wall vacuum insulation, and flex straw cap. It's more expensive than some, but we feel its worth the money, especially with this 5% saving. Plus, there are 16 colors to choose from.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $160 now $139 @ Amazon

The Charge 6 is one of the best fitness trackers and a return to form after the Charge 5, blending the best of Fitbit's fitness tracking sensors with a slimline design, color display, and long lasting battery. It supports Google Wallet and Maps, can monitor your heart health, and is water resistant up to 50m.

eufy P3 Smart Scales: was $89 now $64 @ Amazon

If you're looking to hit specific weight or muscle targets, these smart scales are a budget-friendly to track your progress. They track 16 stats, including weight, heart rate, and body fat, offer personalized recommendations, and sync the data to your phone for easy analysis. Plus, there's an easy to read 3.5-inch color display, and are suitable if you're pregnant or have a pacemaker. Click the on-page coupon to get this deal.

Phones

Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 for $0.01 when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Unlocked Google Pixel 8a: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

Free $50 gift card! The Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said it's the best cheap phone on the market with intelligent AI features, a solid design, and class leading software support. Note: Best Buy has it for $399, but you must activate it during checkout.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

OnePlus 12 (12GB/256GB): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

In our OnePlus 12 review , we called this phone "the affordable flagship to beat." Its large 6.82-inch 2K OLED 120Hz display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, long-lasting 5,400 mAh battery and wireless charging capabilities make it one of the best value phones you can get right now. The phone features sharp 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 64MP 3x telephoto cameras, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Smart home

Wyze Cam v4: was $36 now $25 @ Amazon

If you want the most advanced security camera on a budget the Wyze Cam v4 can't be beat. The loud siren and bright spotlight is powerful enough to deter trespassers. But should you need to monitor your space the onboard AI automatically zooms in on and follow a subject as they move around your property.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Video Games

PS5 Slim: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games. The console is currently $50 off to make the Days of Play 2024 event.

Price check: $449 @ PlayStation Direct | $449 @ Best Buy

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was $69 now $41 @ Amazon

Immerse yourself into the world of Star Wars by assuming the role of young Jedi Knight Cal Kestis. He and his friends must protect themselves against the evil Galactic Empire while exploring distinct planets across a stunning universe. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor continues from the first game (Fallen Order) and focuses on how the galaxy is increasingly getting darker the more the Empire takes control.