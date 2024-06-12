Amazon is slashing the prices of our favorite TVs — 9 deals I recommend

Get a TV that loves you back! Some of the best TVs we've reviewed at Tom's Guide have seen massive discounts in these sales, meaning now's the time to upgrade your entertainment center.

The new Samsung S90D 4K OLED TV is on sale from $1,397 at Amazon. This is Samsung's new mid-range OLED TV and could take a spot on our list of the best OLED TVs this year. You can also get the Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV for $1,597 at Amazon. It's our current choice for the best OLED TV you can buy and a huge $600 off. Just note that the newer Samsung S95D 4K OLED is now available.

If you want a great TV under $500, I recommend the Hisense 55-inch U6N 4K Mini-LED TV for $498 at Amazon ($100 off.) Its Mini-LED panel delivers incredible brightness, colors and contrast for a great price.

TV deals — Best sales now

Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $498 @ Amazon

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $848 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $997 @ Amazon

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, and beautiful contrast and colors. Gamers will like that this TV has a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart

Samsung 48" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,397 @ Amazon

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,597 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports and HDR10+/HLG support.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy