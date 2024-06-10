Huge Nintendo Switch sale has must-play games from $4 — 15 deals I'd buy now

Summer is here, and to celebrate, some of the best Nintendo Switch games have been slashed in price at the Nintendo Store. Whether you're looking for extreme excitement or a relaxing trip to gaming paradise, you're in luck.

Right now you can get Animal Crossing New Horizons for $41 at Nintendo, Splatoon 3 for $41 at Nintendo and Super Mario Odyssey for $39 at Nintendo. These are all must-play titles that are great for pretty much any Switch owner.

Other highlights include Dark Souls Remastered for $19 at Nintendo, Spyro + Crash Remastered Bundle for $26 at Nintendo and Bayonetta 3 for $41 at Nintendo.

This sale will end June 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so don't wait too long to snag the deals you want. I've rounded up all my favorite deals from Nintendo's sale below, and I've included some deals from other retailers for good measure. If you're still hungry for more, check out the best deals in PlayStation's Summer Game Fest sale.

Best Nintendo Switch deals right now

Nintendo Switch games: deals from $4 @ Nintendo Store

The Nintendo Store is currently offering a can't-miss selection of deals including big discounts on awesome games like Super Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Splatoon 3 and more. You can find savings up to 80% off, with games starting from just $4, so you can play more and spend a lot less.

Five Nights at Freddy's Core Collection: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

This seriously spooky package bundles together the first five games in the popular Five Night at Freddy's franchise (that's FNaF 1-4 and Sister Location). In these basic but charming jump-scared-laden experiences, you'll have to survive the night by monitoring the activity of a group of haunted animatronics. Lose track of them and you just might not live to see the morning sun.

Cuphead: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on Nintendo Switch.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1: was $59 now $30 @ Amazon

Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Walmart is currently offering the game for $20 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.

Price check: $48 @ Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even almost seven years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favourite picks.

Price check: $53 @ Amazon

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $38 @ Walmart

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Price check: $47 @ Amazon

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family, and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon