Apple Watch 10 unveiled with largest display and thinnest design ever — here’s all the new features

The Apple Watch Series 10 has been unveiled during Apple's September 9th event boasting a thinner and lighter design, larger screen, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. It is available for preorder starting today for $399 and will ship on September 20th.

Apple Watch 10: price and availability

The Apple Watch 10 is available for preorder from September 9th with a starting price of $399, the same as the Apple Watch 9 before it. Apple expects it to be in stores and on users' wrists by September 20th.

Apple Watch 10: Biggest upgrades

The Apple Watch Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, making it the thinnest Apple Watch ever. Coincidentally, or maybe not, that's the exact same thickness as the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

Compared to the Apple Watch 9, the new devices are 10% thinner and 10% lighter, a reduction that should make the Series 10 Apple's comfiest yet.

To reduce the device's footprint, engineers slightly shrunk down the processor, speaker and digital crown. However, Apple says this should have no negative impact and sound quality or performance. Speaking of the latter, the Watch 10 sports Apple's latest S10 chip with a dedicated four-core neural engine for powering machine learning tasks like the double tap gesture, crash and fall detection, auto workout detection and Siri.

The Apple Watch 10 also sports the line's largest display yet with 30% more screen real estate than the Series 9. It's also Apple's first wide-angle OLED display. The screen is also 40% brighter than its predecessor, which is particularly noticeable when viewing it at an angle.

When using always-on mode, the Series 10 screen updates every second rather than once a minute, making the device even more useful for timekeeping at a glance.

The case comes in three colorways including the classic Silver Aluminum and now a rather sleek-looking Jet Black along with Rose Gold.

Water resistance is still 50 meters.