Forget iPhone 16 Pro Max — here’s why I'd buy the iPhone 16 Pro instead

We’re less than a week away before Apple’s September 9 event where I expect a big reveal around the iPhone 16 lineup. But the bigger question floating around my mind is which one to get this year: the iPhone 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max?

Both phones are tipped to get their usual upgrades, like a faster A18 Pro chip and larger batteries, along with new additions like a Capture button and exclusive Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18. The more I think about their differences, the more I’m convinced about getting the iPhone 16 Pro due to a big upgrade it could be inheriting — a 5x optical zoom telephoto camera.

This is the single reason I’m leaning towards buying the iPhone 16 Pro after using the iPhone 14 Pro Max for nearly the last couple of years. Based on rumors, the iPhone 16 Pro could be gaining the best part of last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, a tetraprism telephoto lens that will give it a 5x optical zoom.

Obviously if this pans out, it'd be the reason why you should consider the iPhone 16 Pro.

5x zoom, just like iPhone 16 Pro Max

(Image credit: Future)

Historically speaking, this could be the year when both Pro models are fashioned with the same telephoto cameras. There have been three occasions when the telephoto cameras were identical in the Pro models: the iPhone 11 Pro, 13 Pro, and 14 Pro. Considering that last year that the iPhone 15 Pro Max benefitted from a longer 5x optical zoom camera, Apple could be evening it out for the iPhone 16 Pro.

As much as I’m hopeful for the iPhone 16 Pro Max to beat out its competitors in the zoom department, I think it’s unlikely that Apple would push ahead another year in extending the telephoto camera to beyond 5x zoom — even though a faraway rumor alludes to the possibility of it having a 300mm focal length, which would be more than double the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s range. Although, it would make for a statement to its rivals if Apple somehow makes this happen.

By having the same 5x optical zoom with their telephoto cameras, it makes the two upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models equal when it comes to getting closer to subjects — whereas last year, I saw a big difference between the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

A bigger display for the Pro

(Image credit: MacRumors)

The iPhone 16 Pro is also tipped to get a bigger display, growing from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches. That means you'll have that much more real estate for watching videos, playing games and surfing the web.

Granted, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is also expected to get a larger screen, jumping from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. But that might just be too big for some people, even when you consider the slimmer bezels rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Remember, you still need to put a case on these phones, to the iPhone 16 Pro should be the way to go in terms of portability.

Saving more money without sacrificing much

(Image credit: Future)

Similar to prior years, there are still valid reasons to choose the iPhone 16 Pro Max over the iPhone 16 Pro. From its larger display, to its bigger battery that should yield longer runtimes, I don’t want to discount what the iPhone 16 Pro Max could offer beyond the iPhone 15 Pro — but it would still come at a staggering cost.

Currently there’s a $200 spread between the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, so I expect it to be no different with the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max because we’ve just had a $100 price increase with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. While anything could happen, I think it’s doubtful that Apple would increase the price for the iPhone 16 Pro.

If Apple keeps its current pricing structure to make the iPhone 16 Pro at $999, this would give it much more value in my opinion especially if it ends up getting the same telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Factor in how both Pro models could end up getting upgraded 48MP ultrawide cameras that would pair presumably with their 48MP main ones, all of this simply gives the iPhone 16 Pro a ton more value at $999.

Ultimately the same experience

(Image credit: Future)

The beauty of owning an iPhone is that Apple’s pretty consistent with keeping the software experience the same across its devices. I do expect the iPhone 16 Pro models to gain at least a few extra Apple Intelligence features, but I don’t think there would be any exclusive ones for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

This again means that the two would be no different in terms of software experience, so they’ll have access to current Apple Intelligence features I’ve been testing out with the iOS 18 beta — like Clean Up in Photos, Writing Tools, email summaries, creating Memories, and more. Apple has yet to deviate from what it’s done historically with its iPhone software, so there’s no huge incentive for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Taking all of this into account, I’m leaning towards the iPhone 16 Pro for the extra savings, its smaller size, and what could effectively be the same identical cameras as the 16 Pro Max. Unless other juicier leaks come out between now and Apple’s Glowtime event to persuade me otherwise, I’m dead set on upgrading to the iPhone 16 Pro.