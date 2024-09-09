Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets new 'Satin Black' color at iPhone 16 event alongside new bands

Apple has unveiled a dramatic new "Satin Black" color for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the iPhone 16 Glowtime event at Apple Park today, September 9.

There had been speculation Apple would reveal the Apple Watch Ultra 3 alongside the Apple Watch Series 10 at today's event. Instead, the Ultra 2 remains the brand's most premium wearable and one of the best Apple Watches — but with an epic new color that, frankly, looks very cool indeed.

Alongside the new color, Apple also revealed a number of new Apple Watch bands to accompany the Ultra 2 with suitably darker hues.

Crucially, the rest of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 stays the same. It has the same grade-5 aerospace titanium build with a 49mm case size. Interestingly, the newly-revealed Apple Watch 10 will actually have a larger screen than the Ultra 2 following on from the new redesign.

The price also stays the same, and Apple confirmed the new 'Satin Black' color will be available on September 20.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will also get a new Hermes band and a new matching milanese loop to boot. Of course, it will also benefit from watchOS 11 and all the software features that brings, including sleep apnoea detection for the first time once it passes FDA approval.

More from Tom's Guide