Apple Watch SE 3 — 3 reasons I’m excited for Apple’s next-gen, budget-friendly smartwatch

Apple will almost certainly launch a new range of smartwatches on September 9 during the company's "Glowtime" fall product launch. And while the majority of eyes will probably be fixed on the new Apple Watch 10 and/or Apple Watch Ultra 3, it’s the possibility of an Apple Watch SE 3 that has me most excited.

As someone who spends a lot of time making smartwatch recommendations, both in product reviews and buying guides, but also in casual conversations, the Apple Watch SE 2022 is one of the devices I find myself linking to and mentioning most often.

Here are three reasons why I’m hoping for an Apple Watch SE 3 announcement on September 9, even more so than an Apple Watch 10 or Apple Watch Ultra 3 reveal.

1. The SE line is tremendous value

The first Apple Watch SE model arrived in 2020, and ever since, the brand has been on an every-other-year release schedule. While the initial model was priced a tad high for an entry-level wearable at $279, Apple dropped the starting price to $249 for 2022’s impressive SE release.

I say impressive because the Apple Watch SE has held the title of the best value smartwatch ever since we got our hands on one in the fall of 2022. Packed with many of the same fitness-tracking and safety features found in the pricier Apple Watch 8 sibling that came out at the same time, the device sacrifices only a brighter/bigger screen and several health sensors.

If Apple can pull off a similarly impressive release with the Apple Watch SE 3, while keeping the starting price at $249 (or lower), I have a strong suspicion that the current Apple Watch SE will finally be usurped in our best smartwatch buying guide very soon.

2. It's the best Apple Watch for small wrists

My appreciation for modestly-sized smartwatches is well documented. And when it comes to the Apple Watch, no device wears better on slimmer wrists than the current Apple Watch SE in 40mm. It’s smaller in both height and width than the 41mm Apple Watch 9, and lighter, too.

Even though I have a fairly standard-sized 6.5-inch wrist, the smallest Apple Watch model is the smartwatch I find myself wearing more often than any other. Ultimately, it’s nice to be unencumbered yet still well-connected.

3. It’s the perfect clap-back to the Galaxy Watch FE

Samsung’s latest line of Galaxy Watches is awfully Apple-like: The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is essentially an Apple Watch Ultra for Android folks, complete with a chunky square-shaped case and extra-long battery life. Meanwhile, the somewhat underwhelming Galaxy Watch FE — you’d be forgiven for having already forgotten about it — is Samsung’s take on a budget-friendly Apple Watch SE.

With specs that suggest that it was built from extra parts Samsung found in the cupboard, the Galaxy Watch FE offers little pizazz outside of its low starting price of $199, which means that Apple has the perfect opportunity to one-up Samsung by releasing an Apple Watch SE 3 model that brings actual excitement... and, dare I say, joy to the world of wallet-friendly, full-featured smartwatches.