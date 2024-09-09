Here's when you can get iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia and watchOS 11 on your devices

It feels like a long time ago that Apple first previewed iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and macOS Sequoia at WWDC 2024. Thankfully, the wait for full versions of each of those software updates is almost over.

Apple used a brief section of the Its Glowtime event to announce when we'd get to install its latest operating systems on our devices — assuming we don't already have the public betas installed, that is.

The company revealed that iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia and watchOS 11 will be ready to download next Monday (September 16). That's a bit of a departure for Apple in that it usually doesn't include the macOS update alongside its other software update releases. Last year, for example, macOS Sonoma arrived a week after iOS 17 and watchOS 10.

For this update cycle, though, all the software arrives at once. That could be a reflection of the greater cross-device integration found in Apple's assorted operating systems.

Will your device work with the new software?

Apple is being generous with the iOS 18 release, as every phone that supports iOS 17 will support iOS 18. However, those upcoming Apple Intelligence featureswill only be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.

Here's the complete list of devices getting iOS 18:

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

For iPad models, you'll be able to get iPadOS 18 if you have one of the following devices:

iPad mini 5 and mini 6

iPad Air 3 or newer

iPad (7th generation or later)

iPad Pro (Third-generation/A12X Bionic and later models)

Apple's watchOS 11 is coming on September 16 and these are the models that will get it:

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen)

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Finally, there are lots of Mac models getting macOS Sequoia. Most models from 2018 or later (and 2017 iMac Pro models) will get it. If you have an M1 Mac or newer, you can use Apple Intelligence features when they launch. Here's which ones will get the OS:

iMac (2019 or later)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Pro (2019 or later)

MacBook Air (2020 or later)

MacBook Pro (2018 or later)

Mac mini (2018 or later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia and watchOS 11 features

There's a lot of new stuff coming from Apple's software. Apple Intelligence is grabbing most of the headlines, but there's much more to be excited about.

Here's a full breakdown of everything you can expect to get in iOS 18 on iPhone. For iPadOS 18, we have a similar rundown that'll explain what you can be excited to try on September 16. watchOS 11 is equally packed with new features, as is macOS Sequoia.