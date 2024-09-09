iPhone 16 preorder deals — save up to $650 on any model

iPhone 16 preorders will go live on September 13 at 5 a.m. (PT). Unveiled at the Apple Glowtime event, the new iPhones pack Apple's A18 processors and are specifically designed to work with Apple Intelligence. In the case of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, they're also the largest iPhones Apple has ever made.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 16 costs from $799, whereas the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus costs from $899. They both use Apple's new A18 processor. Meanwhile, the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max cost from $999 and $1,199, respectively. They use Apple's A18 Pro processor with a 16-core neural engine, supported by a 17% increase in memory bandwidth.

All four phones will be available for preorder on September 13 with in-store availability starting on September 20. Currently, the Apple Store is the only retailer offering iPhone 16 preorder deals. You can receive up to a $650 credit when you trade-in your old phone. Otherwise, here's everything you need to know about iPhone 16 preorders.

iPhone 16 preorders

iPhone 16 preorder deals

iPhone 16: up to $650 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to a $650 credit when you trade-in your old smartphone for one of the new iPhone 16 models. An iPhone 11 will get you up to a $120 credit, whereas an iPhone 15 Pro Max will get you up to a $650 credit.

iPhone 16: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network is offering the iPhone 16 for free (up to $1,000 off) when you trade-in an old device and sign up for a qualifying Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next plan. Or you can get up to $830 off any iPhone 16 when you trade-in on a Go5G Plus or Go5G Business Plus plan.

When do iPhone 16 preorders start?

(Image credit: Future)

Preorders for the iPhone 16 will go live this Friday (September 13) at 5 a.m. (PT), which works out as 8 a.m. (ET). All models will be widely available for purchase online and in stores starting Friday, September 20.

iPhone 16 preorder pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Starting costs iPhone 16 $799 iPhone 16 Plus $899 iPhone 16 Pro $999 iPhone 16 Pro Max $1,199

Will there be iPhone 16 preorder deals?

There aren't that many iPhone 16 deals live right now. Apple currently offers its own trade-in program that offers up to a $650 credit when you trade-in your old smartphone for one of the new iPhone 16 models. We found the most generous trade-in values on Apple's own iPhones. According to the Apple website, an iPhone 11 will get you up to a $120 credit, whereas an iPhone 15 Pro Max will get you up to a $650 credit. However, your trade-in value could change depending on the phone’s condition, which is why you should take extra care to get the most resell value.

Besides Apple, we can expect a number of retailers and wireless carriers to offer their own iPhone 16 preorder deals in the days to come. While most people are inclined to shop Apple first then their respective wireless carrier, you can’t forget other traditional brick and mortar retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. If you don't require a new phone, now is also a great time for iPhone 15 deals.

Consider switching wireless carriers: We know this one might be tougher to pull off depending on whether you're locked into a contract or lease of some kind, but if you're not, you can use the occasion to get better iPhone 16 pricing because wireless carriers often reserve them for new customers.

We know this one might be tougher to pull off depending on whether you're locked into a contract or lease of some kind, but if you're not, you can use the occasion to get better iPhone 16 pricing because wireless carriers often reserve them for new customers. Clean your phone: If you do intend on selling your old phone, it’s wise to give it a proper cleaning before handing it off to its next owner. Not only should you reset the phone, but it's also helpful to clean it off so that it looks pristine. Buyers are more apt to pay more if it's in excellent condition.

Apple's iPhones regularly top our best phones and best camera phones guides. They're even known to hit our best phone battery life lists. Make sure to follow Tom's Guide for our full review on Apple's new phones in the coming days.