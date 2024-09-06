Why are people buying a new iPhone 16? Spoiler: it's not what you think

While Apple hasn't officially revealed the iPhone 16, no shortage of rumors have surfaced about what the Cupertino company could offer for the next devices. The list of new features sounds impressive, but according to a new study, many potential iPhone 16 buyers aren't looking to buy a new phone for any of those new features.

The study comes from CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners). The firm asked people why they planned to upgrade to an iPhone 16, and none of the rumored or confirmed new features were the top reason. Instead, 44% of people surveyed claimed they were upgrading because Apple considers their current phone obsolete.

It's a very practical reason to upgrade, but indirectly, the features offered by iOS 18 are compelling them, as obsolete iPhones can't get the new version of the mobile operating system. Anything from the iPhone 8 or older and the original iPhone SE aren't eligible for iOS 18, so if this survey proves true, a lot of iPhone 16 buyers are coming from one of these devices.

Of course, that still leaves many buyers looking at upgrading for other reasons. Of the surveyed buyers, 29% of respondents said they were getting an iPhone 16 because their current device was lost, broken or stolen. Combining that with obsolete phones, 73% of buyers are looking to get a new phone because they have to, not necessarily because they want to.

That doesn't mean they won't be excited about their iPhone 16 purchase, as a lot of good stuff is coming. However, some suggest waiting for the iPhone 17 if you can, as the Slim / Air could be a game-changer.

A total of 18% of surveyed people want to get an iPhone 16 because of the new features. Those features include Apple Intelligence (coming to iPhone 15 and newer phones), the new buttons and upgraded A-series processors.

Now all that remains is to wait and see when Apple will officially announce the iPhone 16—and what it will cost.

