iPad mini 7 — leaker just tipped all the biggest upgrades

The iPad Mini has needed a refresh for a couple of years now, and a new rumor seems to confirm that the seventh-generation tiny iPad will launch at Apple’s September "Glowtime" event — where we’ll see the iPhone 16.

The rumor from Apple Hub on X also provided several specs we hadn't seen before for the iPad Mini 7. Apple Hub tends to aggregate rumors, so take this with a grain of salt, but it does appear to confirm other leaks we've uncovered.

The iPad Mini 6 is already one of the best tablets, and any upgrades to the form factor will make the iPad Mini 7 easily one of the best iPads to pick up.

Surprisingly, much of the exterior of the iPad Mini 7 appears to be quite similar to the current iPad Mini 6.

The exterior of the iPad Mini 7 should look much the same as the current iPad Mini 6 with similar dimensions. The tablet is also expected to retain the same 8.3-inch Liquid Retina LCD, only slightly larger than the 6.9-inch display rumored to be on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Mini has been rumored to get an OLED, but not until 2025 or even 2026. Allegedly, it will keep the Touch ID in the top button instead of replacing it with Face ID, as was rumored.

What to expect from the upcoming iPad mini 7!Would you buy one? pic.twitter.com/UUg0yl415cSeptember 6, 2024

We might see internal upgrades to the iPad Mini, where the new tablet will get an A17 or A18 chip. The A17 currently powers the iPhone 15 Pro models, while the A18 processors will feature in the iPhone 16 lineup. This isn't surprising as Apple is shoving AI and Apple Intelligence into their new devices, so any new iPad Mini would need a more powerful processor to handle Apple's attempt at artificial intelligence.

The Mini is also supposed to support the Apple Pencil Pro, which the company launched in May with the new M4-powered iPad Pro.

The iPad mini 7 should upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

According to the rumor, the iPad Mini will come in new colorways, but they did not specify what those colors might be.

Other leaks have claimed increased storage and RAM while retaining the same $499 price. It makes us believe that Apple will finally make an iPad Mini Pro.

We'll know more next week. Check back on September 9 during Apple's Glowtime event for Apple's newest product announcements.

