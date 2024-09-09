Apple could have another event planned for October — focussing on Macs and iPads

The iPhone 16 launch event may not be Apple’s last big product announcement of 2024. The iPhone 16 is arguably the most important new product line-up, but that doesn’t mean we get to forget about new iPads and Macs. Apparently Apple could end up unveiling some new models sometime in October.

This comes from Mark Gurman, in the latest issue of his Power On newsletter. According to Gurman, Apple will be announcing more hardware some time next month, an event that should see the launch of a redesigned Mac Mini, M4 MacBooks and brand new iPads of some kind.

There had been rumors that the iPad mini 7 could appear at the Glowtime event alongside the iPhone 16. But considering we’re also expecting to see new AirPods, including redesigned AirPods Max the Apple Watch 10 and, possibly, a new Apple Watch Ultra at Glowtime, it wouldn’t leave much time for Apple to talk about any new iPads in much detail.

Gurman doesn’t offer much in the way of details, but the fact he says “iPad models” suggests that we could see more than one new tablet next month. It’s unlikely that this would be a new iPad Air or iPad Pro — new models were already released earlier this year. However it has been a couple of years since Apple released a new entry level iPad, with the 10th gen model arriving in late 2022.

Some rumors claim that the iPad mini 7 could come with an 8.7-inch OLED display, while Gurman speculates that the new tablet could offer Apple Intelligence support. There have been rumors that the amount of RAM could jump from 4GB to 8GB, and paired with the right Apple chipset it could help bring Apple’s AI to even more people.

As for Macs we’ve already heard rumors about a redesigned Mac mini, which could scrap the traditional USB-A port for USB-C and come powered by the new M4 chip. Gurman also mentions the possibility of a new iMac and MacBook Pros. Odds are that Apple will use this event to launch higher performance M4 chips as well, including the M4 Max and M4 Pro.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens at the Glowtime event today before we can really start speculating about the possibility of an October Apple event. Though it does make a lot of sense not to overstuff Glowtime. In the meantime you can follow the live coverage of tonight’s Apple event in our Apple Glowtime event live blog — or tune in live with our guide on how to watch Apple’s Glowtime event.

