Apple Watch 10 preorders — save up to $365 right now

It's official — Apple has announced the latest addition to its collection of wearables: Apple Watch 10. The new device was unveiled today at Apple's Glowtime event and is slated to be released on September 20.

Announced alongside the new iPhone 16, the Apple Watch 10 is Cupertino's new flagship smartwatch starting at $399. Although there had been speculation that Apple would reveal the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple instead released the Ultra 2 in a brand new Satin Black color starting at $799.

If you're eager to get your hands on Apple's latest wearables, Apple Watch 10 preorders start today at Apple, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers. You may even be able to shave a few bucks off your preorder with some trade-in deals that save you up to $365. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our Apple Store coupons coverage).

Apple Watch 10 preorders

Apple Watch 10: from $399 @ Apple

The newest Apple Watch boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Unlike previous iterations of the watch, it only comes in one size, which happens to be larger than the Ultra 2. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. It's available for preorder now and will ship on September 20th. It's available in 42mm and 46mm sizes for $399 and $429, respectively. There are also GPS/Cellular models from $499. You can get up to a $365 credit with trade-in.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 preorders

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Satin Black): from $799 @ Apple

The most rugged and capable Apple Watch there is, the Ultra 2 remains the brand's most premium wearable and one of the best Apple Watches. However, now it has an epic new color option: Satin Black. Alongside the new color, Apple also revealed a number of new Apple Watch bands to accompany the Ultra 2 with suitably darker hues. It is now available for preorder and ship on September 20th. You can get up to a $365 credit with trade-in.

Apple Watch 10 — what's new?

The Apple Watch 10 sports plenty of enhancements that distinguish it from the Apple Watch 9. The Apple Watch 10 also sports the line's largest display yet with 30% more screen real estate than the Series 9. It's also Apple's first wide-angle OLED display. The screen is 40% brighter than its predecessor, which is particularly noticeable when viewing it at an angle.

Furthermore, Apple claims it's the fastest-charging Apple Watch ever, boasting an 80% charge in just 30 minutes. It's also said to include 18 hours of battery life. When using always-on mode, the Series 10 screen updates every second rather than once a minute, making the device even more useful for timekeeping at a glance.

According to our first-glance at new features, the case comes in three aluminum finishes including the classic Silver, as well as Jet Black and Rose Gold. Apple is also replacing the Series 9 stainless steel option with a grade 5 titanium Apple Watch 10 option that's 20% lighter. This version also comes in three finishes: Natural, Gold, and my favorite, Dark Slate Grey.