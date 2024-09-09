iPhone 16 launch — Apple just discontinued these iPhones

During Apple's Glowtime event, the company announced the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which brought a new A18 chipset, the camera control button and longer battery life.

However, alongside the new, some older iPhones are being discontinued, a couple of which are fairly new. If you're looking at upgrading your phone, you may get a some of these discontinued phones at a discount.

Here's what's leaving:

iPhone 13

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Essentially, those three smartphones are being replaced by the next number in the list.

Apple's third-generation iPhone SE remains Apple's budget-friendly phone at $429. The more feature-boosted iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have become a bit cheaper with $100 price drops as they replace the iPhone 13. Now they start at $599 and $699, respectively.

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus also saw a $100 price drop, making them slightly less expensive than the newly announced iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus start at $699 and $799.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have been replaced by the iPhone 16 versions.

The following devices are the only iPhones that Apple is officially selling now with current pricing:

iPhone SE - $429

- $429 iPhone 14 - $599, down from $699

- $599, down from $699 iPhone 14 Plus - $699, down from $799

- $699, down from $799 iPhone 15 - $699, down from $799

- $699, down from $799 iPhone 15 Plus - $799, down from $899

- $799, down from $899 iPhone 16 - $799

- $799 iPhone 16 Plus - $899

- $899 iPhone 16 Pro - $999

- $999 iPhone 16 Pro Max - $1199

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 15 Pro models have been discontinued by Apple, but they may be available from other retailers working through remaining stock or via Apple's refurbished store while supplies last.

