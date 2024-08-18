7 things iPhone 16 could learn from the Pixel 9

Now that the Pixel 9 lineup has finally debuted, all eyes are turning toward Apple in anticipation of its upcoming iPhone 16. Before that officially happens, though, Apple could certainly learn a few things from the Pixel 9 launch to make its iPhone 16 even better.

It’s really important for the Cupertino-based company to take note of Google's new releases because the Pixel 9 lineup give us a glimpse into what not to do, which we’ll explain in a little more detail below. More importantly, it’s going to be an opportunity for the next iPhone to over-deliver on what’s needed to become the best phones released this year. With all of the leaks of late, it’s painting a clear picture of what to expect.

While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have their own peculiar qualities, there's also a lot of interest around iOS 18 and how Apple Intelligence could amplify the iPhone experience. Here’s everything the iPhone 16 could learn from the Pixel 9.

Don’t raise prices

(Image credit: Future)

This one’s a no-brainer decision, especially given how last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max cost $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max that preceded it. Google did the unthinkable by raising prices for all of its Pixel 9 models, including the base one that now cost $100 more at $799 for the Pixel 9. Meanwhile, the true successor to the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, also gets a $100 price hike to make it the most expensive Pixel ever at $1,099.

So far, there hasn’t been any indication that Apple would increase prices for the iPhone 16, but anything could happen. For the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it would be wise to keep the price the same in light of last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max hike.

Give iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max the same telephoto camera

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's standout features is how it benefits from having a better telephoto camera over the iPhone 15 Pro, thanks to a 5x optical zoom. (The Pro tops out at a 3x zoom.) But Google did something better with it new phones — the Pixel 9 Pro features the same telephoto camera as the more expensive Pixel 9 Pro XL in the form of a 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom.

iPhone 16 Pro camera rumors sound promising in this regard, as multiple sources claim that the same tetraprism telephoto lens that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro Max will find its way to the iPhone 16 Pro this year. That would give the regular iPhone 16 Pro the same 5x optical zoom range as the more expensive Pro Max. That’s unless the rumor about the iPhone 16 Pro Max getting a 6x zoom turns out to be true.

Same A18 chip in all models

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This one could be too far-fetched, given what Apple has done recently to differentiate its Pro iPhones from the non-Pro ones. This year’s standard iPhone 16 models are tipped to inherit the A17 Pro chip, but another rumor hints to the possibility of an A18 chip, with the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max getting a more powerful A18 Pro chipset.

Google has kept to a format of giving all of its new Pixels the same chip, with the Tensor G4 calling the shots on all the Pixel 9 models. It’s almost unlikely for the iPhone 16 to run the same processor as the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, but it would certainly be an unexpected treat if it were to happen.

Faster charging

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple's iPhones may be some of the most feature-rich handsets, but they've never been speedy with their charging abilities. In fact, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are hilariously behind other premium phones due to their 20W wired charging. To Google’s credit, it increased the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s charging to 37W — which is up from the 30W speed of the Pixel 8 Pro. A similar boost for the iPhone is long overdue.

Upgrade iPhone 16 refresh rate

(Image credit: Future)

Apple’s the sole holdout among the big players in the flagship phone space by choosing to keep a 60Hz refresh rate for its standard iPhones. In contrast, Google has been enormously generous with its Pixels in this area. In fact, the lowly Pixel 9 has a dynamic refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz — which makes its 6.3-inch Actua display more pleasing to look at with gaming and watching videos.

It’s unlikely that the iPhone 16 will ditch the locked-in 60Hz refresh rate, but Apple could end up enticing more users to upgrade if it ever made that change.

Bring Apple Intelligence features to the entire lineup

(Image credit: Apple)

At WWDC 2024, Apple explicitly shared what devices will support Apple Intelligence features. Even though the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are officially on that list, anything else is still up in the air. Presumably, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max would get them, but it’s unclear for the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Google isn’t shy about its new AI features, as the entire Pixel 9 lineup nearly gets access to the same stuff — like Add Me, Pixel Studio, and Pixel Screenshots. The only thing that the Pixel 9 doesn’t get are a few video related features and the free year-long subscription to Gemini Advanced, which are reserved for the Pro models. Apple could take a similar approach with its iPhone 16 lineup, by giving all the new iPhones access to Apple Intelligence.

But keep a few exclusive features to Pro models

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That said, there should be some incentive to pick the more expensive iPhone 16 Pro models. Apple could reveal exclusive Apple Intelligence features for them, which would help to differentiate and give more value to these models over the standard iPhone 16 ones.

Google certainly does this for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, which have their own set of AI-assisted features with Video Boost, Night Sight Video, and Super Res Zoom Video. We’re not saying that Apple needs to focus on just isolating AI features with recording video, but it’d be nice if the Pro models do end up getting just a bit more.

