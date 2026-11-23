It blows my mind that there are people out there who choose to go naked with their phones. Between the smooth casing and the constant threat of accidentally dropping my iPhone 18 Pro, going naked gives me way too much anxiety — so I honestly could never bring myself to do it.

That’s why the PhoneBack by Süti immediately caught my eye. Rather than wrapping my iPhone 18 Pro in a silicone or polycarbonate shell that adds bulks to its size, it’s a minimalist magnetic backplate that protects the rear — while also sprinkling a little of style at the same time. For someone like me who refuses to go caseless, it’s easily the closest alternative I’d be willing to go to achieve that naked iPhone look. Here’s why.

Süti PhoneBack: $49.99 at Amazon Do you hate bulky cases? Well, the Süti PhoneBack is one of the easiest, most efforless iPhone cases around since it snaps onto the back via MagSafe to protect the back glass and camera bump. At just 2.34 mm thin, it adds welcome grip and lets you swap styles, all without adhesives or blocking wireless charging.

What I really love about the PhoneBack is how clever it is at delivering just enough protection against everyday wear and tear, all while completely preserving the "naked" look and feel of the iPhone 18 Pro. Since it relies on a MagSafe connection, it takes seconds to snap directly onto the back — and it beats having to deal with the headaches of installing one of those adhesive vinyl skins.

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Best of all, the PhoneBack by Süti gives me a quick and effortless way to change the colors or textures whenever the mood strikes, unlike a permanent wrap that’s notoriously difficult to peel off.

Options range from soft-touch Silicone that I feel is more scratch-resistant, the two-tone look of the iCandy cases, to my favorite NanoLeather one that adds texture to the back of my iPhone 18 Pro. One of the downsides of upgrading from the iPhone 17 Pro to the 18 Pro is that the former’s signature Cosmic Orange color isn’t available, but I’m able to easily emulate that look with the orange silicone PhoneBack.

Even though the Süti PhoneBack uses magnets to snap onto my iPhone, it doesn't get in the way of wireless charging at all. That’s because it packs a neodymium magnet array, which still lets me drop the phone right onto a MagSafe or Qi2 charging pad without ever pulling the backplate off. On top of that, I can keep using my favorite MagSafe accessories — like magnetic wallets, desk stands, car mounts, power banks, and more.

(Image credit: John Velasco)

I’ll say it again: the Süti PhoneBack is hands down the closest I’ll ever get to rocking a naked iPhone 18 Pro. It strikes that balance I want with its minimalist design, extra grip, and effortless customization — all without sacrificing MagSafe charging or accessory support. That said, I still have to be very careful because it leaves the sides and front glass completely exposed. If you want full 360-degree drop protection, stick with a traditional case. But if you crave that bare-metal feel in hand and just want scratch protection and a fresh look for the back, the PhoneBack is tough to beat.

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