Black Friday is easily one of the best times to pick up a brand new iPhone. Apple doesn't typically discounts on its devices, but when sales season rolls around all the other carriers and retailers start slashing prices on old and new iPhones alike. Carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile are the place to go for the latest handsets, but heading to the likes of Best Buy can still save you hundreds of dollars on older phones.

Right now you can save $300 off the cost of an iPhone Air at Best Buy, bringing the lightweight phone back to its lowest ever price. Or, if you'd rather pick up something fancier, T-Mobile will give you a free iPhone Duo which you sign up for a T-Mix plan with at least seven of the "picks" monthly perks. Though these carrier deals do lock you into a three-year contract as a result.

So if you're looking for the best Black Friday deals on iPhones of all shapes and sizes, these are the best discounts you can get right now. Just make sure to grab them while you can, because they won't be around forever.

Best iPhone Deals

Apple iPhone Duo: free w/qualifying T-Mix plan and 7 "Picks" perks @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has one of the most generous iPhone Duo Black Friday deals around, letting you score the phone for free without a trade-in. It’s a little tricky understanding all the terms in the fine print, but here's a full break down on how you can get it for free by signing up for a qualifying T-Mix plan and at least 7 of the carrier’s “Picks” perks. T-Mobile also offers $1,200 off the iPhone Duo with an any-condition trade-in when you open a new line on a T-Mix plan with 3 Picks. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: free Apple Watch & AirPods 5 @ Verizon

Instead of a discount on the device itself, Verizon’s iPhone Duo Black Friday deal comes with a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 when you activate the device on the new Simplicity plan for 36 months. They’re the perfect accessories to pair with a brand-new phone but keep in mind you’re required to add a smartwatch data plan for that free Apple Watch. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: free w/trade-in @ AT&T

You can snag the iPhone 18 Pro for free at AT&T through a trade-in promo that gives you $1,200 off via 36 monthly credits. Similar to other carrier trade-ins, you’ll get the highest value with newer releases in excellent condition — as opposed to older models. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy The iPhone Air suffered a price hike earlier this year, but Best Buy has brought it down to $799 for Black Friday. This phone is slim, durable, and extremely lightweight —complete with all the same benefits as other iPhones. Plus, it's a lot easier to get hold of now than the iPhone Duo. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: was $1,199 now $1,099 at Best Buy Even if it's not the latest and greatest, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is still a powerful device. It features a 6.9-inch OLED 120Hz display, A19 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP w/ 4x zoom telephoto lens. In our iPhone 17 Pro Max review, we said it's the phone to get if you love iOS and want a big screen and long battery life (17 hours and 54 minutes). Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy The iPhone 17 Pro may be older but still features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A19 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP w/ 4x zoom telephoto lens. In our iPhone 17 Pro review, we said its its upgraded 48MP telephoto camera, 18MP Center Stage front camera, and vapor cooling chambers are significant changes that make the upgrade worth it. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 17: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

Get the iPhone 17 for free with trade-in and select qualifying unlimited data plans. The base iPhone 17 includes a multitude of upgrades like a larger and brighter 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. You also get an A19 processor, upgraded 256GB of storage, 48MP main camera, and a new 48MP ultrawide camera. There's also a new Center Stage 18MP front camera. Finally, battery life is improved and there's now 25W Qi 2.2 charging support. In our iPhone 17 review, we said it offers one of the best bang-for-the-buck deals in recent memory. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 17e: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 17e for free with select unlimited data plans. Or you'll get it for free with trade-in and the Experience Beyond plan. The iPhone 17e is Apple's 2026 budget iPhone. It packs a 6.1-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh, Apple A19 CPU, 256GB of storage, 48MP main camera, and a 12MP selfie camera. In our iPhone 17e review we said it's finally a compelling entry-level package that embraces MagSafe, gets upgraded with a more powerful A19 chip, and 256GB of storage. Read more Read less ▼

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