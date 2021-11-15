Walmart just announced Black Friday deals: PS5 restock, $109 Apple Watch and more

Walmart has just confirmed its next batch of Black Friday deals and the retailer has saved the best for last. As we saw earlier in the month, Walmart Plus members ($98/year) will once again be able to shop these sales four hours before everyone else. And trust us when we say you'll want to.

On Monday, November 22, Walmart will offer PS5 restock, Xbox Series X restock, a $109 Apple Watch 3, and a 70-inch Onn 4K TV for just $398. These are the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen from the retailer to date. Here's everything you need to know about the next Walmart deals drop.

Walmart Early Access

Walmart Plus: 15-day free trial @ Walmart Walmart Plus: 15-day free trial @ Walmart

Get early access to Walmart's holiday deals and PS5 restocks with Walmart Plus. The subscription costs $98 per year (there's also a $12.95/month option) and it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Walmart Plus comes with a free 15-day trial.

Walmart Deals for Days — Nov 22 sales

PS5: for $499 @ Walmart PS5: for $499 @ Walmart

Sony's flagship gaming machine is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

Xbox Series X: for $499 @ Walmart Xbox Series X: for $499 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

Xbox Series S: for $299 @ Walmart Xbox Series S: for $299 @ Walmart

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive).

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $109 @ Walmart Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $109 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch for those on a budget. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It has sold for $169 all year, but Walmart will have it on sale for $109 on November 22. That's $10 cheaper than last year's Black Friday price and the best deal of all time for this watch.

Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299 @ Walmart Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299 @ Walmart

The Nintendo Switch is a popular gaming console and an especially good fit for kids. This bundle comes with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and thanks to its independently operable Joy-Cons, you can dive into multiplayer right away. You can play in handheld mode or hook the device up to a TV. This bundle gets you a free game with your console.

AirPods Pro: was $197 now $159 @ Walmart AirPods Pro: was $197 now $159 @ Walmart

One of our Black Friday predictions will come true on November 22. Walmart will have the AirPods Pro on sale for $159. They hit $179 on Labor Day, so this will be the lowest price of all time. It's not clear if this will be the new AirPods Pro (with MagSafe compatible case) or not. Either way, it's an excellent deal. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.

Apple & Samsung Phones: up to $750 gift card @ Walmart Apple & Samsung Phones: up to $750 gift card @ Walmart

Walmart will have some killer deals on flagship smartphones. Purchase and activate any iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, or Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Walmart and you'll get up to a $750 Walmart gift card for free. You'll need to trade in your old phone and activate your phone on Verizon or AT&T to get this deal. Alternatively, you can still get up to a $500 Walmart gift card if you don't have a phone to trade in.

Onn 70" 4K Roku TV: for $398 @ Walmart Onn 70" 4K Roku TV: for $398 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the deal for you. Walmart will have its Onn 70-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $398. For comparison, it's the 65-inch model that is normally priced in this range. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

(Image credit: Walmart)

The final Walmart Deals for Days event will take place on Monday, November 22. The same deals will also be available in Walmart stores on Black Friday (November 26). Stock may vary based on store and location.