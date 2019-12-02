Trending

These are the best IPL hair removal products deals for Cyber Monday

Get silky smooth skin in time for the holiday season.

While the trusty razor will do for some hair removal, these days there are much better options for achieving that "smooth as a baby's bottom" feel that don't encourage thicker hair re-growth, lead to unsightly stubble, or risk in-growing hairs. Enter the IPL hair-removal device.

These devices use intense pulsed light (IPL), emitted at one specific wavelength, which kills the growing cells that make the hair, resulting in a silky-smooth feeling.

There are some fantastic deals on IPL devices on Amazon for Cyber Monday. Here are the best:

Braun Laser Hair Removal for Women, Silk Expert | Was £399.99 | Now $294.99 from Amazon

Save 26%: This FDA-approved IPL device boasts a permanent hair re-growth on the lower leg, armpits and bikini area after just four weeks of application; you can treat your lower leg in just eight minutes. Comes with a Limited Edition Kapitza beauty pouch.View Deal

Silk’n Flash&Go Pro | Was $349.99 | Now $226.85 from Amazon

Save 35%: This Slik'n Flash&Go Pro gets the pro part of it name from the fact it was designed by physicians. It certainly looks like the sort of device you'd find in a salon and the results are great from this FDA-approved product.View Deal

Braun Silk-Expert 5 IPL Hair Removal for Women | Was $399.99 | Now $214.94 from Amazon

Save 46%: And deal of the day goes to the Braun Silk-Expert 5! This is a fantastic hair-removal device which comes with a free Gillette Venus razor to help with the first stage of treatment. At nearly half price, this is a fantastic way to try the delights of IPL hair removal.View Deal

