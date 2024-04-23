Act fast! This new Alienware RTX 4070 gaming laptop already has a huge $500 discount

Are you on the hunt for a RTX 40 series gaming laptop with plenty of grunt? Then do I have quite the deal for you. Dell's gaming PC/laptop deals seem to be extra generous, as the firm has cut the price of one of its best gaming laptops once more.

Right now, the Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4070 GPU is on sale for $2,199 at Dell . That’s a sweet $500 saving compared to the $2,699 price tag this portable PC normally retails for — a huge deal to showcase your best PC games in their best light.

Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4070 GPU: was $2,699 now $2,199 @ Dell

This Alienware x16 gaming laptop configuration is currently $500 off in Dell's sale. It comes well-equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Games will look and feel fantastic to play thanks to its 16-inch QHD+, 240Hz display as well.

$2,199 may not be "carry around" cash, but it's hard to look past a $500 discount on a laptop that's packing some serious specs. The RTX 4070 is one of the best GPUs Team Green makes, and its got enough power to run many of the best Steam games at 60 fps or above at the Alienware's native screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,600. The display's gaming credentials are further boosted by its 240Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support.

That graphics card is ably backed up by an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor — packing plenty of performance, power efficiency, and the NPU for crushing AI tasks. 32GB of DDR5 RAM is frankly overkill for gaming, but that extra memory could come in handy if you're planning to do a lot of video editing on the Alienware x16 R2. 1TB of NMVe storage is also the least I'd expect from a two grand laptop.

My computing colleague Tony Polanco heaped a whole lot of praise on this machine in his Alienware X16 review. His headline statement? "The Alienware x16 delivers the goods with its powerful RTX 40 series-driven performance, large 16-inch 240Hz display and futuristic design."

On that last note, there's no doubting the x16 is a looker. It's already attractive chassis is made even more alluring thanks to the AlienFX Lighting Zones on the back of the laptop. Its keyboard also puts on quite the light show, thanks to AlienFX backlit keys.

When it comes the ports, the Alienware x16 packs in two USB-A, two USB-C, one HDMI, a mini DisplayPort, a microSD slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is respectable.

As for gaming — which is likely the main reason you're here — Tony squeezed some impressive numbers out of his review unit. A slight caveat, though: The model he tested sported a slightly more powerful RTX 4080, so the 4070 edition won't quite reach 129 fps in Assassin's Creed Valhalla or 99 fps in Rockstar's Wild West epic, Red Dead Redemption 2. Still, this particular config should easily be able to hit a locked 60 frames per second in both of those titles.

The Alienware x16 R2 is one of the best gaming laptops of the past 12 months. At $500 off for an RTX 4070 config, I'd take the jump on this deal if you have the disposable cash and a thirsting for a powerful new portable PC.