Walmart Plus just announced free Xbox Game Pass and Apple Music perks — here’s how to get them

Walmart Plus members are receiving a fresh new batch of benefits. The subscription service, which costs $98 per year, already includes a variety of perks, but there are four new Walmart Plus perks that merit your attention.

Earlier this month, Walmart announced members now get five free months of Apple Music, four free months of Apple Fitness Plus, three free months of YouTube Premium, and two free months of Xbox Game Pass. These perks are in addition to free shipping, savings on fuel, and access to Paramount Plus.

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery, fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations, and new perks like access to Apple Music (five months), Xbox Game Pass (two months), and more. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option if they don't want to pay in one installment, plus there's a 30-day free trial.

Apple fans are getting some of the biggest perks. In addition to five free months of Apple Music ($10.99/month), you'll also get four months of Apple Fitness Plus ($9.99/month). Traditionally, Apple only offers one free month of Apple Music and three free months of Apple Fitness Plus when you purchase a new/eligible Apple device.

Gamers should also take note that Walmart Plus now includes two free months of Xbox Game Pass (from $9.99/month), a subscription service that gives you access to more than 100 games, from first-party Xbox titles to third-party and indie games. Once subscribed, you can download these games directly to your console or Windows PC.

Finally, members also get access to ad-free YouTube Premium ($13.99/month) for three months. Free trials of YouTube premium are only reserved for students, so this is an excellent way to try out YouTube's service.

Walmart Plus is Walmart's answer to Amazon Prime. Unlike Prime, which costs $139 per year, Walmart Plus members pay $98 per year (or $12.95 per month) for perks that include free shipping with no minimum at Walmart.com, discounts on prescription meds, free grocery deliveries from Walmart stores, and exclusive access to select deals. For more ways to save, check out our Walmart promo codes page.